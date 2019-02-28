Miami Beach: The Place to Stay Active, Healthy and Inspired

Miami Beach is a paradise for travelers who want to immerse themselves in energetic, active and outdoor experiences. With enviable and mild temps most the year, the city is a playground that offers a multitude of outdoor activities on almost every traveler’s wish list. Enjoy the tropical climate of the island city by spending time outdoors, sightseeing, swimming poolside or on the beach, doing yoga, bicycling and when ready, relaxing with refreshing poolside bites and cocktails. According to Forbes magazine, “The upcoming trend in travel is personalization. Everyone has different interests: some people are into camping, others are into staying at boutique hotels or getting pampered in spas, while others may prefer large beach resorts….all travelers should be able to build their trips around their personal tastes and enjoy experiences that fit their personalities.”

Known for being one of the most walkable cities in the U.S., Miami Beach also offers a great mix of pedestrian streets, rental bikes, public trolleys, and buses to whisk visitors to their next destination within the city effortlessly. “We want visitors to know that traveling doesn’t mean you have to sacrifice your active lifestyle”, says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “Miami Beach is packed with one-of-a-kind, vigorous experiences for those looking for an away adventure. The best way to familiarize oneself with a new city is by exploring on foot. We’re encouraging visitors to do just that or rent a public Citibike, or hop on one of our many free trolleys, so they can get to our beaches, parks, spas and walking/biking paths among dozens of health-conscious experiences our city has to offer.”

Whether traveling for business or visiting with family or friends, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority says this list of curated experiences should be top-of-mind for travelers craving healthy, wholesome, active fun in the city. Real time recommendations and a local’s look at Miami Beach is also available through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @experiencemiamibeach

Adventure Pursuers

Thrill seekers can come out and play and enjoy the spectacular views of Miami Beach with a few friends by renting a couple of Jets Skis, or by flyboarding, or parasailing.

Travelers can get in touch with the Ocean life by sailing on the Caribbean Spirit and seeing some of Miami’s mansions, mega yachts, and historic sites. You might even see some dolphins and manatees!

Wellness Enthusiasts

Miami Beach’s oldest yoga studio, Synergy Yoga hosts free yoga sessions “Yoga a la Española” every Saturday at 9:30 am. Yogis can also watch the sunrise on the beach at 3 rd Street Beach Yoga.

Street Beach Yoga. Unwind at 1 Hotel’s Sandbox with farm fresh and locally sourced snacks; don’t forget to order a refreshing Frosé.

Active Lifestyle:

Runners can take the scenic route on the beach. Get off sand but still enjoy the view when you walk on the Miami Beach Boardwalk, or Venetian Causeway.

Get to know the city on rental bikes or see the city like a local on the free-public trolley

Join fitness aficionados at the outdoor gym, Muscle Beach South Beach for free exercise, weight lifting and gymnastics, all while enjoying the Miami Beach weather.

For more information on the best ways to experience Miami Beach in 2019, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/.