Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority Invites Partners to Bring New Experiences and Activities to the City through its Tourism Advancement Program

The Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority, committed to a careful, long-term plan for allocation of resources to help Miami Beach thrive as a destination with something for everyone, announces four new grants available under the Tourism Advancement Program to enhance the city’s cultural tourism efforts. Miami Beach is home to internationally-recognized, marquee events including Art Basel Miami Beach, South Beach Wine, and Food Festival, the Winter Party Festival, Miami Beach Pride and more, making the city truly like no other place in the world. Applications for funding to support key initiatives in the fiscal year 2018 – 2019 are now being accepted in the following categories: Cultural Tourism, Major One Time Event, Special Projects and Development Opportunities.

“As we continuously work to elevate Miami Beach, it is imperative to strategically recruit, develop, promote and financially support and partner with key events and activations that are representative of our city as a cultural hub and international destination,” said Steve Adkins, Chairman of the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “These four new grants available through our Tourism Advancement Program allow like-minded partners to join our focused efforts to create and deliver innovative, high-quality experiences that appeal to travelers.”

Through these newly-available grants, organizations, festivals, pop-up attractions, large-scale performances, and productions, now have the opportunity to add to Miami Beach’s stellar reputation by bringing new cultural experiences and activities to the city’s famous stretch of sand and vibrant neighborhoods. Grants available to fund projects between October 1, 2018 – September 30, 2019, under the Tourism Advancement Program include:

Cultural Tourism

A one-time grant for new events on Miami Beach requiring a minimum of a four-to-one funding ratio. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $30,000.

Major One-Time Event

A grant that applies to organizations with a new or one-time event that has the potential to become reoccurring that can generate traveler interest and have a strong impact on tourism. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $45,000.

Special Projects

A grant specifically available to organizations with an event or program that can generate an extraordinary return in viewership or promotion. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $90,000.

Development Opportunities

A grant targeted to organizations with a new or one-time event that has the potential to become reoccurring, can create a significant tourism return and has a national or international impact. The maximum grant request is one-quarter of the actual project budget, up to a maximum of $30,000.

All interested applicants will find comprehensive guidelines, and must officially register, through the MBVCA’s Application Portal at www.MiamiBeachVCA.com/Portal. Programs are contingent upon the approval of the annual budget by the City of Miami Beach Mayor and Commission.