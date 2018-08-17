Miami Beach’s Transportation Director Earns 2018 “Government Engineer of the Year”

Countywide Recognition Awarded by the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE) —

Since 2011, Miami Beach Transportation Director José R. Gonzalez has put Miami Beach in gear by managing transportation throughout the urban island. Whether in the right lane to resiliency or on the fast track to ensure equitable transit options citywide, it’s no wonder this innovative executive was recently named the 2018 Government Engineer of the Year by the ASCE of Miami-Dade County.

“I am extremely proud to see José receive this distinct recognition that he so deservingly earned,” noted City Manager Jimmy L. Morales.

Over the course of Gonzalez’s 24 years of service in the public sector, he has put various multi-modal transportation projects of regional and statewide significance into motion. Under his forward-thinking leadership, the City of Miami Beach has pursued a myriad of transit, bicycle and pedestrian priority projects, installed miles of green bike lanes, developed an intelligent transportation system and completed a quality, interconnected citywide trolley circulator – free of charge. Most notably, his vision has brought forth both the inception of the Transportation Department and its 20-year Master Plan.