Miami Spice 2019 – Where to Eat: A Neighborhood Guide 

BRICKELL & DOWNTOWN

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch and Dinner

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Celebrate the start to Miami Spice at Fi’lia Brickell with an unbeatable menu featuring the most innovative Italian concepts around town. Enjoy dishes ranging from the Charred Eggplant Salad, Spaghetti Cacio e Pepe, Rigatoni Bolognese and Cauliflower Pizza, as well as dessert choices such as the Cheesecake, Chocolate Budino and Italian Ice Cream Sandwich to top it all off.

Cauliflower Pizza

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch and Dinner

Days of Week: Everyday (Lunch); Sunday-Thursday (Dinner)

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Bringing the finest design with the most exquisitely prepared Japanese cuisine to Miami’s urban Brickell neighborhood, Katusya Brickell elevates the Miami Spice line-up with expertly arranged dishes such as the Miso-Glazed Black Cod, Wagyu Gyoza, Teriyaki Beef Tenderloin, Corn Crunch Roll and much more. Conclude the three-course lunch or dinner with sweet treats including the Mochi Ice Cream or Chocolate Miso Lava for a perfect end to the meal.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Restaurant : Rooftop at E11EVEN

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Rooftop at E11EVEN is taking Miami Spice to new heights offering up a wide range of dishes including Cajun Grilled Salmon, Wagyu Beef Meatball, Shrimp Scampi and much more! Visit the website or call (786) 686-2849.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: https://www.11miamirooftop.com/three-course-dinner

Restaurant : Boulud Sud

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch, Dinner, Brunch

Days of Week: Monday-Friday (Lunch); Monday-Saturday (Dinner); Sunday (Brunch)

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Chef Daniel Boulud’s Medeterranean concept offers a variety of unbeatable dishes for lunch, dinner and Sunday brunch this Miami Spice. Enjoy favorites ranging from the popular Rigatoni Alla Americana made with pecorino and iberico ham, to the traditional Moroccan Shakshuka topped with kale, goat cheese and a soft-poached egg and much more. Inspired by flavors from the Côte d’Azur Spain, Italy, Greece, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, Turkey and beyond, Miami Spice at Boulud Sud is a must-visit this Fall. Bonus: The menus rotate every two weeks!

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch, Dinner

Days of Week: Monday-Friday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Chef Christian Quinones’ modern cuisine concept at ADDiKT offers a variety unique dishes for lunch and dinner this Miami Spice. Enjoy flavorful favorites including the Skirt Steak Salsa Verde and the Short Rib Croquettes for lunch or the “Chicharrones” and the Yellowtail Snapper for dinner.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch and Dinner

Days of Week: Lunch: Monday – Friday / Dinner: Monday – Saturday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Brickell’s waterfront restaurant and elevated sports bar, American Social Bar & Kitchen, is offering a variety of their tasty all-American dishes for lunch and dinner for Miami Spice this year. Highlights from the menus include: AmSo Burger, Chicken B.L.A.T., Mahi Sandwich, Spinach & Artichoke Dip, and Guava BBQ Chicken. As an added bonus, guests who stop by for dinner will receive a complimentary cocktail, wine or beer!

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Restaurant : La Estación American Brasserie

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch

Days of Week: Monday-Friday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: La Estación American Brasserie is offering varying menus throughout the weeks of Miami Spice. Guests will have the opportunity to taste everything from the fan-favorite deviled eggs to the Steak Frites.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

DESIGN DISTRICT & WYNWOOD

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch & Dinner

Days of Week: Every Day

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Located in the heart of Miami’s most creative neighborhood Wynwood, Bakan is the restaurant that will transport guests to Mexico with its earthy, artsy and modern space, and wide variety of authentic regional dishes offered in both their lunch and dinner Miami Spice menus. Offerings from both menus include chicken flautas, mole negro with chicken, robalo chilenos tacos

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Tuesdays through Saturdays

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Three, a celebration of elevated Florida cuisine in Wynwood’s artistic neighborhood, brings both, a welcoming and energetic feel to its Miami Spice menu. Featuring dishes like beef toast with burrata, pickled cherry and pistachio, and crispy lamb shoulder with black vinegar chimichurri, guests will indulge in delicious Floridian-inspired cuisine this Miami Spice.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Tuesday – Sunday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: The latest restaurant by Brad Kilgore, Ember, is home to elevated comfort food (think shrimp & grits and fried chicken). During Miami Spice, guests are able to taste the Beef Tartare, Shrimp & Grits, and Jardin Caesar for the appetizer. For the main course, guests can choose from the Lamb Osso Bucco, Wood Grilled Wagyu Tri Tip, and Fried Chicken. Dessert will be a selection of their house favorites.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: N/A

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Tuesday to Saturday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: The Asian and Japanese-inspired cocktail lounge is the first joint venture for Chef Brad Kilgore and mixologist Nico de Soto where guests will experience Chef Kilgore’s take on Japanese cuisine as he incorporates his innovative cooking techniques with traditional Japanese food staples. To start, guests are able to try

Link to General Miami Spice menu: N/A

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Tuesday to Sunday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: During Miami Spice, diners will be able to enjoy Alter’s eclectic menu starting with the white asparagus chowder, bay scallop crudo, or the maitake mushroom. For the main course, guests can choose from the rock shrimp risotto, arctic char, or smoked koji duck. For dessert, there is the choice of either radish & cheese or the nest.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

MIAMI BEACH

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Located within the mid beach oasis The Confidante Miami Beach, Bird & Bone brings Southern charm to an unbeatable Miami Spice dinner menu. Offering dishes such as the Skillet Heirloom Cornbread, Honey Baked Salmon and of course the Bird & Bone Burger topped with house-made Comeback Sauce and served with hot-spiced hand-cut French fries, a trip to Bird & Bone is a must for Miami Spice.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch, Dinner

Days of Week: Lunch and Dinner (Monday-Friday)

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Executive Chef Julian Baker brings the energetic celebration of French Mediterranean cooking to life with classic lunch and dinner Miami Spice menus. Highlights from both menus include appetizers like Chilled Cucumber Soup, Salmon Tartare, Baked Eggplant; Steamed Mussels, Trout and Steak Tartare du Parc for entrees; and Pot de Crème and Creme Brulee for dessert.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner and Brunch

Days of Week: Dinner (Sunday – Thursday), Brunch (Saturday and Sunday)

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Executive Chef Justin Smillie’s Upland brings his California-inspired cuisine and greatest hits to the Miami Spice menus. Highlights from the brunch menu include: The Little Gem Salad, Wood-Roasted Beets, Bigeye Tuna Bowl, Chilaquiles, Upland Cheeseburger and the California Dreamsicle. Dinner menu highlights include: Bucatini Cacio e Pepe, Meatballs, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Kabayaki Trout, Coal Roasted Short Rib and more!

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Brunch, Lunch and Dinner

Days of Week: Brunch (Saturday & Sunday), Lunch (Monday – Friday) and Dinner (Sunday – Friday)

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: David Grutman’s 100% plant-based hotspot, Planta South Beach, will offer three unique, three-course menus for brunch, lunch and dinner. Showcasing the restaurant’s signature dishes such as the watermelon poke, queso dip and the crispy ‘chicken’ sandwich, the menu offers the perfect sampling of the best that Planta has to offer.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: HERE

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch and Dinner

Days of Week: Lunch (Monday through Saturday), Dinner (7 days a week)

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Diez y Seis, Shore Club’s signature Mexican restaurant led by renowned Chef Jose Icardi, will feature an exclusive Miami Spice menu this August. Starting at $36 per person, this special menu will include Mexican specialties such as El Chompiras Guacamole, Ceviche Campechano, Branzino A La Talla, and many more! Visit the website or call (305) 695-3226 for more details.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Sunday-Thursday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Katsuya South Beach, Master sushi chef Katsuya Uechi’s dynamic dining destination will feature an eclectic Miami Spice menu this August. Guests will experience an innovative menu with signature dishes including a Hamachi Tartare, Short Rib Robata, and even Chawanmushi dessert. At $39 per person, guests will indulge in an appetizer, main course, and dessert. Visit the website or call (305) 455-2995 for more details.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Lunch and Dinner

Days of Week: Sunday through Thursday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Led by Chef Jose Icardi and situated within the iconic Delano South Beach, LEYNIA, the Japanese-infused Argentinean grill, will offer a delicious Miami Spice menu featuring appetizers like the Provoleta a la Planta and Eggplant Escabeche and entrees such as the classic Churrasco, Braised Short Rib, and Mushroom Papardelle. Starting at $39 a person and offered Sunday through Thursday, guests will indulge in this open flame cooking style and array of international flavors.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Monday through Sunday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Located within the lobby of the iconic Delano South Beach, UMI Sushi & Sake Bar, the casual dining eatery, will bring its culinary offerings to Miami Spice with starters such as Yellowtail Serrano, Hamachi Tiradito and Japanese Ceviche and sushi entrees including Maine Lobster, Rainbow and Salmon Avocado rolls. The experience will be completed with a classic Japanesee dessert: Mochi, which will come in strawberry or green tea flavors.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Sunday through Thursday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Created by James Beard award-winning chef, The Bazaar by Jose Andres is bringing its mix of sophisticated cuisine, artful service and playful theatrics to Miami Spice with a delectable five-course meal. Featuring a snack, verduras tradicional, fruits and vegetables, carnes y mariscos, and desserts category, guests can expect to indulge in signature items like the Gazpacho Patricia, Papas Canarias, and Cuban Coffee Rubbed Ribeye among other specialties at just $39/person. Guests are welcomed to add on to this one-of-a-kind dining experience with a Spanish wine flight featuring six selected houses for $55.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Restaurant : Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Sunday – Thursday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Get a taste of fresh, local, seasonal and sustainably sourced farm-to-table cuisine at Habitat located at the 1 Hotel South Beach. Indulge guilt-free on locally sourced dishes such as truffle kale salad, grilled octopus, 14 oz Meyer Farm Prime NY Strip Steak, Ora King Salmon, and more! Be sure to leave room for dessert and try the Vegan Raspberry Macaroon made with Raspberry Cremuex, Raspberry Jelly, Buckwheat Crumble.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Monday through Sunday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Prime Fish, one of Myles Chefetz’s iconic South of Fifth restaurants, is serving up some seafood favorites for Miami Spice. Guests can indulge in Lobster Bisque, Crispy Key West Calamari made with a yuzu aioli, Alaskan King Crab Lasagna, Wagyu Skirt Steak and more! Be sure to leave room for dessert and try the Fried Oreos, Chocolate Pudding S’mores, or the delicious Homemade Ice Cream.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Monday through Sunday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Myles Chefetz’s Prime Italian offers modernized versions of Italian classics like the Kobe Lasagna Bolognese and Chicken Parmesan with Bufala Mozzarella. These dishes can be found on the Miami Spice menu along with Branzino and House Made Fettuccine Primavera made with seasonal vegetables. For dessert, indulge in an Assortment of Mini Cannolis for the perfect final touch on a great meal.

Link to General Miami Spice menu:LINK

Restaurant : Juvia

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Brunch and Dinner

Days of Week: Brunch (Saturday and Sunday) – Dinner (Monday to Sunday)

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Known for the incredible views of Miami Beach, Juvia is the perfect place to experience a rooftop meal! For brunch, guests will be able to enjoy appetizers like the refreshing Watermelon Salad, and main courses like their famed Croque Monsieur, as well as a selection of desserts like the Chocolate Tart to finish it off. For dinner, the Shrimp Anticucho, Branzino a La Plancha, and Lamb Shank is up for grabs! No matter the time of day, guests will surely appreciate the views and great meal.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK

Meals Offered During (Lunch/Dinner/Brunch): Dinner

Days of Week: Everyday

Menu Details and Unique Aspect: Nestled in the South Beach hidden gem, Sunset Harbor, Sushi Garage is a modern Japanese restaurant with traditional roots. Food is made with quality ingredients and prepared with proper execution, with a belief in simplicity and details throughout the entire space. For Miami Spice, Sushi Garage is offering the Korean Pork Tacos, Shrimp Dumplings, and Hamachi Crudo for appetizer. For the main course, guests can choose from the Chicken Katsu, Yaki Soba, Chef’s Choice Roll Combo, or the Beef Tenderloin (+$13). Dessert is a selection of Mochi Icecream or Sorbets.

Link to General Miami Spice menu: LINK