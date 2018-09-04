Miami Spice Dishes Out Deals Throughout September

Indulge at top restaurants in Miami and the Beaches with accessibly priced meals

Now in its 17th year, the Miami Spice Restaurant Program produced by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) offers visitors and locals an accessible way to experience more than 250 of the finest restaurants in the region, including 60 new participants in 2018. Miami Spice kicked-off August 1st and will run through September 30th with dining deals that include lunch and brunch priced at $23 per person and dinner priced at $39 per person. Prices include an appetizer, entrée and dessert; beverages, alcohol, tax, tip/service charges are excluded. This year’s sponsors include Chandon California, Fiji Water, Stella Artois, Terrazas de los Andes.

To spice up the second half of the program, participating restaurants are offering new takes on their Miami Spice menus. Among the restaurants launching new Miami Spice menus in September are Amara at Paraiso, Atlantikós, Bagatelle, Biella Ristorante, BLT Prime, Blue Collar, Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina, Byblos, Chotto Matte, Corsair kitchen + bar, Devon Seafood + Steak, EDGE Steak & Bar, Fooq’s, Glass & Vine, Hakkasan, La Mar by Gaston Acurio, Lightkeepers, Lure Fishbar, Meat Market Miami Beach, Mignonette, NaiYara, Novecento, Palat, R House, Rusty Pelican, Scarpetta, Social Club, StripSteak by Michael Mina, The Dutch, The Forge, TUYO, Toro Toro and Zuma. For a full list of participating restaurants, Miami Spice menus and special events, please visit www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com.

Miami Hotel Months

The GMCVB launched its Miami Hotel Months campaign aimed at enticing guests to enjoy tempting hotel offers from June to September; with more than 85 participating hotels in Greater Miami and the Beaches, there are featuring special offers and discounts. The campaign runs through September 30, 2018 and will include not just discounts on hotel stays but complimentary breakfasts, valet parking, activities and internet. In addition, business professionals can take advantage of special offers when their team meets in Miami. More details can be found on MiamiMeetings.com.

The Miami Hotel Months discounts are a perfect addition to the popular Miami Spice dining promotion (August–September), which provide locals and visitors the opportunity to not only relax in world-renowned hotels, but also take advantage of gourmet meals at a discount. The Miami Hotel Months campaign is part of the GMCVB’s increasingly popular Miami Temptations Program, and takes a thematic focus on the best that Miami has to offer with monthly deals and special events. For more information on the special offers visit MiamiHotelMonths.com.