CELEBRATE 17 YEARS OF THE MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM WITH THE DESTINATION’S DIVERSE CULINARY CULTURE

The GMCVB Invites Food Lovers to Enjoy Delicious Dining Deals with more than 190 Participating Restaurants
The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) will kick-off the 17th year of its highly anticipated Miami Spice Restaurant Program, which brings local and visiting foodies exclusive dining discounts. From August 1 through September 30, 2018, the program will showcase Greater Miami and The Beaches’ diverse and ever-evolving culinary scene with an estimate of more than one million Miami Spice meals served since its inception in 2001. Sponsors include Chandon California, Fiji Water, Terrazas de los Andes and Stella Artois.
During August and September, fine dining restaurants will offer three-course prix-fixe Miami Spice menus at reduced prices ($23 per person for lunch and brunch / $39 per person for dinner) in some of the destination’s most popular and vibrant neighborhoods – Miami Beach, Bal Harbour, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Coral Gables, Doral, Downtown Miami, South Miami, Sunny Isles, and Wynwood. Prices include an appetizer, entrée and dessert; tax, tip, libations and service charges are additional. A Miami Spice fan-favorite addition that made its way into the line-up just last year will return with select restaurants offering irresistible brunch menus for $23 per person.
The full list of participating restaurants, Miami Spice menus, and special events will be available beginning on July 5th at www.iLoveMiamiSpice.com.
2018 PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS
This year, 198 restaurants are participating to date with more slated to sign up through August. The list includes:
26 Sushi & Tapas
5300 Chop House
94th Aero Squadron Restaurant
Add!kt at the W Miami
Alter
Anacapri Italian Restaurant
Area 31
Ariete
Artisan Beach House
Atlantikos – The St. Regis Bal Harbour
Atrio Restaurant & Wine Room
Azabu Miami Beach
Bagatelle Miami
Bahia at Four Seasons Hotel Miami
Bâoli Miami
Bar Collins at Loews Miami Beach Hotel
Barsecco
Bazaar Mar by José Andrés
Bellmónt Spanish Restaurant
Bird & Bone
BLT Prime
Blue Collar
Blue Matisse
Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill
Boulud Sud
BOURBON STEAK Miami
Brasserie Brickell Key
BrickTop’s
Brisa New American Bistro
Bulla Gastrobar
Byblos Miami
Café Catula Fine Restaurant and Art Gallery
Cafe Prima Pasta
Cafe Roval
Caña
Cantina Beach
Cantina La 20
Cecconi’s Miami Beach at Soho Beach House
Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant and Wine Bar
Chotto Matte
Christy’s Restaurant
Cibo Wine Bar
Cipriani Restaurant
Coco Bambu
CORSAIR kitchen & bar
Crudos Fusion Art
CRUST
Devon Seafood + Steak
Diez y Seis
Dolce Italian Restaurant
Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market
Drunken Dragon
Earl’s Kitchen + Bar
EDGE Steak & Bar
El Cielo Miami
Essensia Restaurant and Lounge
Estefan Kitchen
Estiatorio Milos
Fifi’s On The Beach Seafood Restaurant
Fi’lia by Michael Schwartz at SLS Brickell
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse
Fontana
Fooq’s Miami
Forte dei Marmi
Gianni’s At The Villa
Gili’s Beach Club
GKBistronomie
Graziano’s
Habitat Miami Beach
Hakkasan at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Il Mulino NY
Jaguar Latin-American Kitchen
Jaya at The Setai
Juvia Miami
Katsuya
Kitchen 305
Komodo
KYU
La Mar by Gastón Acurio
La Moderna Miami
La Palma Ristorante & Bar
La Riviera
La Rue Bistronomie
La Terraza Café & Bar
Larios on the Beach
Le Zoo
Le Bouchon Du Grove
Leynia at Delano
Lightkeepers
Lobster Bar Sea Grille Miami Beach
Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann at Faena Miami Beach
LT Steak & Seafood
Lure Fishbar
Malibu Farm Miami Beach
M House Miami
Marion
Mariposa Restaurant at Neiman Marcus
Matador Room
MayFair Kitchen
Meat Market Miami Beach
Mira Five Stars
MesaMar Seafood Table
Michael’s Genuine® Food & Drink
Mignonette
Miranda Cuisine & Bar
Mondrian Caffé
Morton’s The Steakhouse
Market at EDITION
Mr. Chow Miami
NaiYaRa
Nautilus Cabana Club
Neomi’s Grill
New Campo Argentino Steakhouse
Nikki Beach
Novecento
Obra Kitchen Table
Oliver’s Bistro
Ortanique on the Mile
Palat
Palme d’Or
Panorama Restaurant & Sky Lounge
PAO by Paul Qui at Faena Miami Beach
Paon Eatery
Pascal’s On Ponce
Peacock Garden Bistro
Perricone’s Marketplace & Cafe
Pied à Terre at the Cadet Hotel
Pisco y Nazca
Plant Miami
Planta
PM Fish & Steak House
Prime Fish
Prime Italian
Pubbelly Noodle Bar
Pubbelly Sushi
Quattro Gastronomia Italiana
R House
RED, the Steakhouse
Rooftop at E11EVEN
Rusty Pelican
Ruth’s Chris Steak House
Sardinia Enoteca Ristorante
Sawa Restaurant & Lounge
Scarpetta by Scott Conant at Fontainebleau Miami Beach
Seasons 52
Seaspice
Shula’s 347 Grill
Shula’s Steak 2
Shula’s Steak House, The Original
Skorpios
Smith & Wollensky
Social Club
Soul Tavern
Soyka Restaurant
Spiga Restaurant
Strada in the Grove
StripSteak by Michael Mina
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
Sushi Garage
SUSHISAMBA Miami Beach
Swine Southern Table & Bar
Talavera Cocina Mexicana
Tanuki Miami
Texas de Brazil Miami Beach
The Alley
The Bazaar by José Andrés
The Capital Grille
The Dutch Miami
The Forge Restaurant
The National Hotel Tamara’s Bistro
The Shula’s Steak House
The Strand Bar & Grill
The Tuck Room
TUYO @ Miami Culinary Institute
Two Chefs Restaurant
UMI Sushi & Sake Bar at Delano
Upland
Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge
Yardbird Southern Table & Bar
Zest by Ortanique
Zucca Restaurant
Zuma Miami
Be the first to comment on "CELEBRATE 17 YEARS OF THE MIAMI SPICE RESTAURANT PROGRAM WITH THE DESTINATION’S DIVERSE CULINARY CULTURE"