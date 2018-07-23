Miami Spice Lunch at Nikki Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

South Beach’s landmark location to dine with your toes in the sand, Nikki Beach Club, will be offering a Miami Spice lunch menu Monday – Friday featuring all of the hotspot’s favorites, such as BLT Shrimp Tacos, Spaghetti Aux Fruits De Mer, Mediterranean Branzino and a sweet finish like Key Lime Pie or Chocolate Ganache Cake. For more information on Nikki Beach specials and events, visit www.nikkibeach.com or www.nikkibeachhotels.com.

MIAMI SPICE MENU

APPETIZERS

SEXY SALAD (S)

Lobster | shrimp | crab meat | kanikama | avocado | mango | cucumber | tobiko | spicy lime aioli

BURATTA CAPRESE (V)

Vine-ripened tomatoes | arugula leaves | lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil | balsamic dressing

NIKKI BEACH’S FAMOUS CHICKEN SATAY (G)(N)

Sesame marinated chicken strips | Asian vegetables | spicy peanut sauce | jasmine steamed rice

BLT SHRIMP TACOS (S)(G)

Flour tortillas | shrimp tempura | crispy bacon | farm tomatoes | lettuce | avocado | lime aioli

ENTREES

KOH SAMUI THAI BEEF SALAD (N)

Asian vegetables | mixed greens | citrus fruits | marinated beef | roasted cashew nuts | Thai dressing

PROVENCE ROASTED FREE-RANGE CHICKEN

Free-range rotisserie chicken | Provencal herb jus

SPAGHETTI AUX FRUITS DE MER (S)

Sautéed shrimp | clams | mussels | sliced garlic | grape tomatoes | extra virgin olive oil | red pepper flakes

MEDITERRANEAN BRANZINO

Grilled farm vegetables | jasmine steamed rice | beurre blanc sauce

DESSERT

EUROPEAN CRÉME BRULEE

Vanilla infused Créme Brulee

KEY LIME PIE

Fresh Homemade Key Lime Pie

CHOCOLATE GANACHE CAKE

Layers of Fudgy Chocolate Cake covered in rich Chocolate Ganache