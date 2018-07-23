Miami Spice Lunch at Nikki Beach

This slideshow requires JavaScript.
South Beach’s landmark location to dine with your toes in the sand, Nikki Beach Club, will be offering a Miami Spice lunch menu Monday – Friday featuring all of the hotspot’s favorites, such as BLT Shrimp Tacos, Spaghetti Aux Fruits De Mer, Mediterranean Branzino and a sweet finish like Key Lime Pie or Chocolate Ganache Cake. For more information on Nikki Beach specials and events, visit www.nikkibeach.com or www.nikkibeachhotels.com.
MIAMI SPICE MENU
APPETIZERS
SEXY SALAD (S)
Lobster | shrimp | crab meat | kanikama | avocado | mango | cucumber | tobiko | spicy lime aioli
BURATTA CAPRESE (V)
Vine-ripened tomatoes | arugula leaves | lemon-infused extra virgin olive oil | balsamic dressing
NIKKI BEACH’S FAMOUS CHICKEN SATAY (G)(N)
Sesame marinated chicken strips | Asian vegetables | spicy peanut sauce | jasmine steamed rice
BLT SHRIMP TACOS (S)(G)
Flour tortillas | shrimp tempura | crispy bacon | farm tomatoes | lettuce | avocado | lime aioli
ENTREES
KOH SAMUI THAI BEEF SALAD (N)
Asian vegetables | mixed greens | citrus fruits | marinated beef | roasted cashew nuts | Thai dressing
PROVENCE ROASTED FREE-RANGE CHICKEN
Free-range rotisserie chicken | Provencal herb jus
SPAGHETTI AUX FRUITS DE MER (S)
Sautéed shrimp | clams | mussels | sliced garlic | grape tomatoes | extra virgin olive oil | red pepper flakes
MEDITERRANEAN BRANZINO
Grilled farm vegetables | jasmine steamed rice | beurre blanc sauce
DESSERT
EUROPEAN CRÉME BRULEE
Vanilla infused Créme Brulee
KEY LIME PIE
Fresh Homemade Key Lime Pie
CHOCOLATE GANACHE CAKE
Layers of Fudgy Chocolate Cake covered in rich Chocolate Ganache
