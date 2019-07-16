Miami Spice Roundup

South Beach:

Vegan Spice at La Moderna

With endless options on where to dine for Miami Spice, you gotta ease into full-time feasting starting with the lighter fare first. La Moderna’s Miami Spice menu features authentic Italian Vegan options (but wait, I thought Italian required cheese?). Guests will be pleasantly surprised to learn this new food category (Vegan Italian) includes all your favorites without all the guilt including Vegan Parmigiana, Vegan Cannelloni, Crab-less Cakes, Vegan Lillies with Broccoli and Vegan Lava Cake.

Bonus: Each Spice guest receives a welcome cocktail.

Best Bang for Your Buck at Villa Azur

Step behind the velvet rope to dine and dance under the stars at one of Miami’s first swanky supper clubs when you indulge in Miami Spice at Villa Azur with a decadent three-course dinner menu. Guests will feel transported to the South of France for a magical evening at an unbeatable price ($39 per person). Menu highlights include Grilled Mediterranean Octopus, Petite Prime Filet, Seared Scallops, Cauliflower “Crabcake,” Molten Chocolate Cake and Grapefruit & Tequila Sorbet. ***Any other night would cost you a fistful of benjamins.

Bonus: The circulating Magician will have you stumped with his stunning illusions.

Spice for Every Meal at La Cerveceria

Got a packed schedule? Spice any time of the day with La Cerveceria de Barrio’s Miami Spice offerings for brunch, lunch and dinner. Guests can get a taste of Mexican tradition at this lively and luchador-themed street food concept no matter what their schedule is. Brunch menu highlights include the restaurant’s infamous Guacamole, Big Breakfast Burrito, Huevos Rancheros, Avocado Toast, and 1 Mimosa. The lunch menu features Elotes, the Cerveceria Burger, Enchilada Rojo, Tacos al Pastor, and Corn Cake. For the grand finale, the restaurant’s dinner menu will feature Aguachiles, Seared Tuna Tostada, Enchilada Verde, Smoked Short Rib Mole, Tacos de Barrio, and a Nutella Empanada.

Bonus: La Cerveceria de Barrio offers an extensive drink menu with 300 tequilas, 100 mezcals and 100 beers for an extra kick to complement your meal. For brunch, guests get a free mimosa with their meal.

Sunny Isles Beach:

Dine Around the World at Kitchen 305

Kitchen 305, located inside the Newport Beachside Hotel & Resort offers an exciting and unique dining experience for Miami Spice, where creative plating techniques showcase distinctive gastronomic American-eclectic fare. This year’s Miami Spice features globally-inspired dishes such as Short Rib Empanadas, Crab Cakes, Tuna Tartare, Seafood Paella, Whole Snapper Vera Cruz and Caramel Flan.

Bonus: Guests can enjoy pre-dinner cocktails under beach umbrellas at sunset.

5-Star Dining at Il Mulino

Enjoy 5-star dining at a not so 5-star price with Il Mulino’s luxe Italian Miami Spice Menu that allows you to feast in style without breaking the bank. With service and cuisine so impeccable, Il Mulino will make you feel like the local celebrity you’ve always wanted to be. Expect fresh Italian favorites on this year’s menu including Ricotta Meatballs, Vongole Oreganate, Filetto di Manzo alla Fiorentina, Scampi alla Francese, Scaloppine alla Parmigiana, and Espresso Panna Cotta.

Bonus: Guests can take in stunning oceanfront views while enjoying their meal.

Seaside Seafood Spice at AQ Chop House by Il Mulino

For all of the seafood lovers, indulge in a seafood-filled Miami Spice with oceanfront views at AQ Chop House by Il Mulino. Staying true to the Mediterranean magic that makes the five-star brand so legendary, AQ Chop House’s Miami Spice menu will include Florida Red Snapper Ceviche, Black Fettuccine and Grilled Shrimp, Pan Seared Halibut, Grilled Orata Filet, and Torta Della Nonna. Don’t worry, if you’re not in the mood for something fishy, the menu will also have Kobe Beef Sliders and an 8 oz. Grilled Chop Steak.

Bonus: Guests can enjoy the art of AQ Bar with cocktails influenced by famous artists including Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Damien Heist, Roy Lichtenstein, and Jean-Michael Basquiat.