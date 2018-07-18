Miami’s Eternal Queen of the Night, Tara Solomon Celebrates her Birthday with VIP Friends at Faena Hotel

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami’s eternal Queen of the Night, Tara Solomon, the namesake of top communications and PR agency TARA, Ink., was feted at an intimate birthday luncheon thrown by her fiancé and business partner, Nick D’Annunzio and her best friend Dana Shear. The party was held at Faena Miami Beach, starting with cocktails in the Living Room followed by a seated lunch at Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann. The dress code for the luncheon was leopard, with guests arriving in a variety of animal prints. The tables were decorated with beautiful pink and red roses, special leopard napkins and napkin rings, as well as special jewel-encrusted cat ears as favors for the girls and leopard print glasses for the guys.

Each guest had a personal hand-drawn place card with an illustration of Tara by the talented artist Lesli Ann Brown. It was a beautiful marriage of concept and design set against the leopard and red backdrop motif of Los Fuegos. Each guest also received a luxury gift bag from Acqua di Parma. A small group of 30 people attended, including friends who have been in Tara’s inner circle for more than 30 years. Guests included Faena Art Chair Ximena Caminos, Iran Issa-Khan, Carlos Betancourt, Marysol Patton, Jennifer Valoppi, Fabian Basabe, Marisa Toccin, Susie Wahab, Sam Robin, Gingi Beltran, Bertil Espegren, Eric Newill, Meghana Rajadhyaksha, Maria Beguiristain, Lesli Ann Brown, Hello Campos and Carly Patterson, among others. The cake, a marbled fondant, bore a reproduction of the original illustration of Tara by Lesli Ann Brown, “Tara and Mr. Leopard.” After Tara blew out the candles, she was toasted and roasted by her friends at the luncheon.