Minibar’s Mixology Class with Award-Winning Mixologist David Cedeno

By: Miami Beach Chamber |August 14, 2019

Here’s something to shake up your summer! Every Wednesday from 8-10 PM, enjoy an hour long experience in the art of the cocktail with a one on one lesson from Urbanica the Hotels’ Minibar’s award winning mixologist David Cedeno.

 Come and learn how to make your favorite classics such as the Mojito, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, Margarita, Sazerac, and more!

 David will guide you through a quick history of your favorite drinks as well a one on one immersive application segment were you will learn recipes, techniques, and variations of your favorite cocktails to share with your friends and be the coolest host of your next party.

Date: every Wednesday from 8-10 PM

Location: Minibar at Meridian Hotel|418 Meridian Ave, Miami Beach, FL

Price:  $50++ per person which includes consumption and lesson (you can pay at the door or through eventbrite)

 

