Monica Lewinsky will be speaking at Temple Emanu-El

Saturday, March 2, 2019, 7:30 PM

Monica Lewinsky will be the guest speaker at Temple Emanu-El, 1701 Washington Avenue on Miami Beach. She will be discussing our online culture of humiliation, offering advice on how to overcome bullying, and drawing from personal experience. This event is open to the public, but will be a closed event to press and media. As such, the speaker’s remarks and Q&As will be off the record. $75 general admission. $200 VIP admission includes preferred seating and Meet and Greet reception with Ms. Lewinsky.

Tickets may be purchased by calling (305) 538-2503 ext. 221 or online at tesobe.org/monicalewinsky.