National Guacamole Day / Mexican Independence Day (9/16) – Deals & Parties

Basic girls everywhere listen up, it’s time to celebrate the good ole avocado. Next Sunday (9/16) is National Guacamole Day and Mexican Independence Day – double whammy!

See below for the best parties and deals to celebrate the day, and let me know if you need any additional information. I hope you’re able to feature!

DEALS

Lolo’s Surf Cantina – For the holiday, when you take a picture with Lolo’s surfboard, post it on Instagram and tag @LolosMiami, you get an order of guac on the house! Enjoy F&B specials too – Chilled Crab & Shrimp Salad for $17 and Mexican draft beers for $4.

The Taco Stand – In celebration of Mexican Independence Day, Wynwood’s favorite taco spot will be decked out for a proper fiesta with a Mariachi performance from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., $3 cervezas and select tacos at $2.50 all day long.

PARTIES

El Vez – Executive Chef Steve Menter will be cooking up homemade tamales on Sunday, September 16. Get a taste of the tradition dish with Chef’s special touch on it, and stay for classics like Seafood Cocktail Verde Ceviche, Shrimp Tacos, or Seafood Enchiladas!

Rocco’s Tacos & Tequila Bar – To celebrate the special holiday, sample from over 300 varieties of tequila, alone or mixed with Rocco’s famous homemade Margarita sour mix, nibble on tableside guacamole, and enjoy cuisine that embodies the true spirit of Mexico.