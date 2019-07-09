NIKKI BEACH TREND WALK SWIM EVENT

During Miami Swim Week, Nikki Beach’s Lifestyle Boutique will host a special retail event called Trend Walk on Saturday, July 13 from 12pm to 6pm. Trend Walk is a high energy fashion vendor market that caters to the local Miami community with small shops, artists, musicians and featured designers Sincerely ALC, Poema Swim, Flor Morena, Valeria. Local businesses are given the opportunity to exhibit their items, which will be showcased in the Lifestyle boutique. Guests are welcomed to stay for Nikki Beach’s weekly Rosé Saturdays party and drink pink all afternoon.

Rosé Saturdays at Nikki Beach is the ultimate Saturday hang to sip in the sunshine with your toes in the sand with offerings of rosé by the glass for $5 and Bottles of rosé for $25. Spend the afternoon sipping rosé, dining on light bites from Nikki Beach’s lunch menu while dancing and soaking up the endless sunshine. The vibe is Côte d’Azur chic as the DJ spins happy house music. A Miami Beach landmark since1998, Nikki Beach continues to delight guests with its South of France-style joie de vivre, lively DJs and dancers and iconic white daybeds and teepees.

Nikki Beach is located at 1 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL. Lunch is served from noon til 6pm.

NIKKI BEACH’S SUMMER COCKTAILS

AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME

National Pina Colada Day – Wednesday, July 10

Nikki Beach Pina Colada ($7 per glass, $10 served in a Coconut)

Rum-pineapple juice-creme de coconut

National Mojito Day – Thursday, July 11

World Famous Nikki Beach Mojito ($7 per glass, $25 per pitcher, $125 per bowl)

flavors: Classic, strawberry, mango & coconut

white rum, sugar, lime juice, soda water, and mint. Its combination of sweetness, citrus, and herbaceous mint flavors

National Daquiri Day – Friday, July 19

Nikki Beach Blended Daiquiris ($7 per glass)

rum with your choice of strawberry-mango- lime

National Tequila Day – Wednesday, July 24

Nikki Beach Jalepeno Cucumber Margarita ($7 per glass, $30 per pitcher)

tequila-agave-fresh lime juice- muddled with fresh Jalapeno and cucumbers