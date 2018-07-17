ONE SOTHEBY’S INTERNATIONAL REALTY RECRUITS STAR AGENT VIVI WOLAK AS NEW GLOBAL REAL ESTATE ADVISOR

Latin American Sales Expert Swayed by ONE Sothebys’ Global Network and Industry Innovation

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty announces the addition of luxury sales star and Latin American specialist, Vivi Wolak. With nearly a decade of industry experience and close to $100 million in sales under her belt, Vivi has strategically aligned with ONE Sotheby’s and is eager to take her expertise to the next level.

“The power of the ONE Sotheby’s brand is unmatched. This move will allow me to continue building my network and gain exposure on a global level,” Vivi said. “I’m excited to leverage the ONE Sotheby’s’ extensive technology and resources for my clients, and look forward to working alongside some of the best in the business.”

Vivi launched her career in South Florida in pre-construction development sales, establishing herself as a top producing agent year after year – and building a strong reputation among the Brazilian community. Vivi brings a wealth of knowledge to the ONE Sotheby’s Aventura, Sunny Isles & Bay Harbor office, where she will represent buyers and sellers from around the world in her new position. As a Global Real Estate Advisor, Vivi will not only have a wide-reaching network to her advantage, but she will also have the prestigious name of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty behind her.

“Vivi has earned a remarkable reputation both regionally and globally, and we are thrilled to welcome her to our growing power team,” said Daniel de la Vega, President of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “Vivi’s passionate approach to quality client relationships truly exemplifies ONE Sotheby’s’ core values. Coupled with her impressive track record and deep network with the Latin American market, she will be a vital addition as we continue to expand our reach.”

Fluent in English, Spanish, Portuguese and Hebrew, Vivi’s experience spans a number of South Florida’s most sought-after areas including Sunny Isles, Aventura, and Brickell. From sales to interior design and property management, Vivi provides turnkey solutions for her clientele. Her strong work ethic, passion, and trusted relationships have resulted in her International recognition and rapid rise to success.