Open Call for Talented Miami Beach Youth Musicians

Now Accepting Entries for the City’s Third Annual Youth Music Festival

In partnership with The Rhythm Foundation, the City of Miami Beach will be hosting its Third Annual Youth Music Festival, and is looking for eager talent to take center stage at the North Beach Bandshell on Saturday, March 9, 2019.

“Narrowing down last year’s inspiring submissions was such a difficult task for the judges,” noted Commissioner John Elizabeth Alemán. “I am looking forward to seeing how our young local musicians have grown in their art in the last year and very excited to encourage and welcome new young artists to make the City of Miami Beach Youth Music Festival a part of their musical journey!”

Auditions are now open for those aged 18 years and younger, and for bands or individuals that perform live music. Performers must play a musical instrument; recorded music is not allowed. Additionally, at least one individual must also be a Miami Beach resident or attend a Miami Beach school.

Those who wish to audition must submit a video recording (YouTube links encouraged) of up to two songs via email to info@northbeachbandshell.com by Friday, December 14, 2018 at 5 p.m., along with a completed application that can be found at www.miamibeach.rocks.

Bands and individual performers of any musical genre are encouraged to participate. Performers must be able to perform a minimum 10-minute set.Judges include third generation musician Stephen Gibb, music industry executives Rudy and Betsy Perez and former director of The Rhythm Foundation, now with the Nu Deco Ensemble, Laura Quinlan.

Selected youth performers will be announced on or before Friday, January 18, 2019.The Miami Beach Youth Music Festival will include a variety of acts, culminating with a well-known headliner to be announced at a later date.