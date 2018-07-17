OUR CHILDREN’S STRESS LEVEL IS AT AN ALL-TIME HIGH! FREE ALL-DAY WORKSHOP OFFERS FAMILIES CLASSES IN, MINDFULNESS, YOGA, MINDFUL COMMUNICATION, DREAMS QIGONG AND MORE!

On Saturday, Aug. 4th, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Miramar Multi-Service Complex 6700 Miramar Parkway, Miramar FL 33023 , Dreamcatchers for the Soul Foundation, Inc., will host their 6th Annual Event, The Children of the Lotus Retreat. This free “back to school” wellness event is a balanced approach for children ages 5-18 featuring stress management and personal and educational development workshops headlining mindfulness, yoga, visioning, Teen Moms who Dare to Achieve, healthy cooking and eating, Reiki, Qigong, parenting your intuitive child, dreams, finding your purpose, mindfulness communications, How To build self-esteem, mindfulness for educators and parents…

This year we are proud to have the following Guest Speakers: Dr. Phyllis Baker– Professor Emeritus of the Social Sciences, at the Wolfson Campus of Miami-Dade College. Annette Corbett Gardiner, MHRM -President/Founder P-TEEN Achievers’ Network, Inc. , Jackie Darville -School Guidance Counselor/ Mindful Instructor, Elena Justice -Certified Les Brown Maximum Achievement Team training Coach, Public Speaker and Trainer. Yvonne P. Morris– Author and Director Wellness, Nzingah Oniwosan–Yoga Teacher, Raw Vegan Chef, Scientist, Healer, Rocki Roland–Motivational Speaker, Yoga Guru, Pranic Healer Dr. Rev Alma Stevens – Director, Counseling, Karen Watts –Founder and consultant at Edpressions Consulting – Education Services and Edgar Wright – CEO and Founder Wrightway Media Services LLC.

Our theme this year is intuition. INTUITION What is it? One of the dictionary definitions is “the ability to understand something immediately, without the need for conscious reasoning.” We all have it but so few of us use it. In fact, we too often ignore it, leading to unnecessary pain and suffering. So, what if we could teach our children how to tap into this powerful gift? Could they avoid some of the pitfalls that the adults around them experience? Hmmm…

This year, Dreamcatchers for The Soul’s 6th Annual Lotus Workshop will go beyond the dictionary meaning to make our children—and their families too—aware of the truth that INTUITION is not just a “woman’s thing”. It is a Divine Power; a built-in GPS given to all of us to help us find our way.

“Because today’s children are faced with high stakes standardized testing, a global obsession with social media, high-tech gadgets, fast food, and counterproductive reality shows, they are highly distracted and unable to sit still, breathe and remain focused. By acknowledging their feelings, and becoming fully present, children and their parents are exposed to learning about natural remedies to improve self-esteem, academic performance, and overall well-being. We aid children and their families in understanding the role that mindfulness plays with stress reduction and how to use alternative approaches for living healthy lives – mind, body, and soul,” Pamella Reid, Dreamcatchers Founder explained.

Dreamcatchers for the Soul Foundation, Inc. is a holistic wellness organization for children and young adults, which equips and motivates them to exemplify excellence and effect positive change in all areas of their lives.

This retreat is for all concerned parents, educators, and stakeholders who are interested in comprehensive approaches in dealing with the mental and physical health of students. It is anticipated that all participants will receive the working knowledge of how to use breathing exercises to relax, focus and make better choices. Free lunch and snacks will be offered throughout the day by our sponsors.

Space for vendors interested in providing services and products for the mind, body, and spirit will also be available.

For more information, contact Pamella Reid 954-558-0632