PALAT LAUNCHES SUNDAY BRUNCH

Upper Buena Vista’s favorite neighborhood restaurant to now offer extensive brunch offerings with bottomless mimosas, rosé and more

Palat, located in the heart of the trendy Upper Buena Vista neighborhood, is pleased to announce it will serve brunch starting Sunday, October 14th. Known for its Coastal Mediterranean-inspired cuisine and contemporary small plates made from fresh and local ingredients, the weekly Sunday brunch will be available from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. where guests can choose to dine inside the restaurant’s chic main dining room with rustic furniture and floor-to-ceiling glass windows or al fresco on the outdoor terrace.

Blending Mediterranean flavors with traditional brunch staples, the a la carte brunch menu, by Executive Chef Pippo Lamberti and Sous Chef Dayan Hernandez, was created to please every guest’s cravings. The menu will feature sweet dishes such as Homemade Waffles, Grapefruit Brulee, and Yogurt Parfait with Mixed Berries and Homemade Cake Crumble, as well as savory favorites including the famed Palat Burger topped with a Sunny-Side Up Egg and a Tortilla Espanola with Potatoes and Onions. For all of the Miami natives who can’t live without Stone Crab season, Palat will also feature stone crabs on the brunch menu during season. Brunch dishes will range from $8 to $21.

Brunch remains incomplete without never-ending beverages, so Palat has created two bottomless options. The first option includes unlimited Mimosas, Bellinis, and Red Sangria and is priced at $20. The second bottomless option includes all of the above as well as a luxurious rosé called Cotes de Provence Cloud Chaser Rose and a crisp Vermentino Di Sardegna priced at $26. Palat’s signature and specialty cocktails will be available during brunch hours as well.

“Naturally, the next step for Palat was to add brunch to our offerings. In Italy, people do not rush through their meal – they make dining an experience. In America, brunch is the biggest reflection of this idea,” says Pippo. “At Palat, we encourage our guests to leave the day to day hustle and bustle at the door and to embrace great company and excellent food in our relaxed atmosphere.”

For more information and reservations, please visit www.palatmiami.com or call (786) 953-7577. Palat is located 4702 NE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL. For up-to-date news and happenings, follow Palat on Facebook and on Instagram @PalatMiami.