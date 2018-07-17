Plymouth Hotel Hosts “Havana Nights” Themed Party for Swim Week

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Plymouth, Miami Beach was the place to see and be seen this past weekend. To kick off Miami Swim Week, the Millenial Pink hotel in Collins Park hosted a hot “Havana Nights” themed party on Friday night that gave Miami a first-look at the hotel’s new on-site swim store, iShine365.

Packed with Miami’s best, the hotel’s pool served as a beautiful backdrop for the evening as it was decorated with floating pink roses and they topped the show’s runway. Boasting a lively vibe throughout the evening with drinks and bites from the famed on-site restaurant, Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar and Grill, the party was truly a night to remember.

At 11:30 p.m. the real party started, with DJ Ethics providing music, as models of all shapes, sizes and colors took the floating pool stage for a 10-minute fashion show. Featuring fun and flirty suits from iShine365 and Two Piece Mafia, the models embraced the theme and Cuban flair by sporting colorful headbands, flowy hats and flowers. They also danced around with maracas and fans. This wasn’t a normal show – for one, the models laughed and jumped around with each other every time they stepped on the stage energizing the crowd to new heights.

Some notable guests included five-time all-star for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kevin Love, and 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model, Haley Clauson. Love must’ve been too distracted by the scantily dressed models to care about his ex-teammate Lebron’s recent trade to the Lakers because he was dancing and enjoying the night away. Other models included Sports Illustrated rookies Georgia Gibbs and Kate Wasley, Natalie Roser and Julia Muniz.

To end the night, all of the models gathered on the stage and got down to the infectious song “Bonita” by J Balvin. The party went late into the night and was a great success.