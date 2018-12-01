Pop Icon Taylor Dayne Has Her ‘Heart’ Set on South Beach

Pop icon Taylor Dayne is making a splash with her recent move to Miami— and the “Tell It to My Heart” singer had her heart set on South Beach. The Grammy Nominated artist is the proud new owner of a posh three bedroom residence at The Bentley Bay, which features waterviews and sweeping 180 degree views of the city.

With 17 hit singles, three Grammy Nominations, an American Music Award, and over 75 million albums sold worldwide, Dayne’s move to the star-studded zipcode has it shining brighter than ever. Oliver Davis of the Live Work Play Miami Group at Keller Williams represented the seller while Joonok (June) Yang of Miami Investment Realty brought the buyer.

Dayne has harbored a longtime love for Miami, visting and performing in the area frequently throughout her 30 year career. She kicked off her 30th Anniversary Tour to a packed crowd in the Design District just last month as part of Gloria and Emilio Estefan’s “Palm Court Performance Series.”

With a string of #1 hit singles such as “Love Will Lead You Back,” “Prove Your Love,” “I’ll Always Love You,”— and of course, her smash debut “Tell It to My Heart,”—Dayne has certainly cemented her status as pop royalty. Rolling Stone has crowned her one of the top Female Dance Artists of all time, while Billboard hailed her as one of the most successful Dance Artists of all time. Dayne is one of the very few artists in history to successfully crossover across musical genres and chart with hit singles in Pop, Dance, R&B, Adult Contemporary, and Rock. Her memoir, Tell It to My Heart, will be released in February 2019.

Located on West Ave, The Bentley Bay South Beach sits right at the gateway of Miami Beach. In addition to an exceptional waterfront location that includes amazing bay and city views, residents of the striking, two-tower condo complex enjoy resort-style amenities in the coveted Bayside West Avenue area with quick beach access as well as close proximity to all that South Beach has to offer. With a proposed new 44-story luxury condo tower across the street which would include a three acre public park, The Bentley is positioned to be in the center of one of one of South Beach’s hottest new neighborhoods.

Oliver Davis and his Live Work Play Miami Group established in 2003 currently sells and leases in excess of 100 residential units annually as specialists in Miami Beach but has recently extended their reach thoughout Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach Counties. Oliver has his Certified Luxury Home Marketing Specialist certificate from The Institute of Luxury Home Marketing as well as a Keller Williams Luxury Homes Specialist designation, was awarded Best Miami Beach Luxury Realtor by the Miami SunPost and most recently was named runner up for The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce Better Beach Awards Most Innovative Method in Marketing Real Estate.