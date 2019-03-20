PROOF Miami Now Permanent at Taurus in Coconut Grove

Miami’s beloved PROOF has found a permanent home at Taurus Beer & Whisk(e)y House in Coconut Grove.

Now, PROOF Pizza & Pasta fans can enjoy Chef Justin Flit’s signature dishes on the regular. Standout appetizers include the shaved brussels sprouts with apple cider vinaigrette, cranberries, candied pecans and blue cheese; fresh mozzarella sticks made in-house; and veal & pork meatballs. PROOF’s classic pizzas will also make a comeback and include the margherita, truffle, burrata, and spicy soppressata. Not-to-be-missed is the decadent Ariete short rib pizza. The famous PROOF burger will be available every Wednesday on a first come, first serve basis. PROOF is now open Wednesday to Sunday from 6PM to 11PM.

In addition, diners can indulge in new menu items at Taurus. New offerings include salt n pepa cracklins with malt vinegar and black pepper; beer battered local fish tacos with chipotle crema, pickled tomatillo and cabbage slaw; and an array of new fritas crafted by none other than Chef Michael Beltran. New selections include Pop’s Frita – Bayley Hazen blue cheese salsa, spicy ketchup and caramelized onion; Frita Americano – chorizo & beef, house bacon, chug sauce and lettuce; and the Korean Frita – house-made kimchi, cucumber and scallion aioli. Taurus Beer & Whiskey House is located at 3540 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. The bar is open daily from 4PM to 3AM and serves a weekend brunch from 12PM to 3PM. Telephone: (305) 529-6523; www.taurusbeerandwhiskey.com .