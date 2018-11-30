Pub 52 Sports + Kitchen

The Kanti Group, a hotel & restaurant company, opened their second concept, Pub 52, to the ever-evolving city of South Miami. Pub 52 is a gastropub that will offer hand muddled craft cocktails, approachable food and live entertainment. Pub 52 is the perfect destination for families and active professionals looking for a place to catch a sports game, gather for brunch, enjoy happy hour, host a private event or play a game of pool.

Pub 52 brings a daily line up of live bands, karaoke, and open mic nights, in addition to featuring sporting packages on more than 30 state-of-the-art TVs. The group puts an emphasis on creating an inviting atmosphere for groups of family and friends. With its perfectly designed spaced that includes modern, industrial finishes, wood tables and stools. The venue can seat up to 190 guests with additional outdoor space to seat 50 guests, a private dining room and a striking 40 seat indoor/outdoor bar.

Pub 52 brings their hand-crafted burgers, bourbon & beer to the heart of South Miami. The menu leans heavily on steaks, handmade burgers from Premium Black Angus Beef, jumbo-style wings with 15 house sauces to choose from, along with their signature sauce, a variety of flatbreads and a raw bar with fresh local seafood and fish specialties. The center of the bar boasts more than 30 craft beers on tap supplied by local breweries, in addition to a bourbon whiskey section and cocktail classics. The beverage menu will also feature a signature house beer named #52.

“With everything it has to offer, Pub 52, will easily become your favorite local hangout” says Rajiv Pandey, President of The Kanti Group. “We’re excited to offer a go-to place to catch a sports game, grab some craft beers and enjoy some tapas” Pandey adds.