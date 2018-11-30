Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

Pub 52 Sports + Kitchen

By: Miami Beach Chamber |November 30, 2018

The Kanti Group, a hotel & restaurant company,  opened their second concept, Pub 52, to the ever-evolving city  of South Miami. Pub 52 is a gastropub that will offer hand  muddled craft cocktails, approachable food and live entertainment. Pub 52 is the  perfect destination for families and active professionals looking for a place to catch  a sports game, gather for brunch, enjoy happy hour, host a private event or play a  game of pool.

Pub 52 brings a daily line up of live bands, karaoke, and open mic nights, in addition  to featuring sporting packages on more than 30 state-of-the-art TVs. The group  puts an emphasis on creating an inviting atmosphere for groups of family and  friends. With its perfectly designed spaced that includes modern, industrial  finishes, wood tables and stools. The venue can seat up to 190 guests with  additional outdoor space to seat 50 guests, a private dining room and a striking 40  seat indoor/outdoor bar.

Pub 52 brings their hand-crafted burgers, bourbon & beer to the heart of South  Miami. The menu leans heavily on steaks, handmade burgers from Premium Black Angus Beef, jumbo-style wings with 15 house sauces to choose from, along with their signature sauce, a variety of flatbreads and a raw bar with fresh local seafood  and fish specialties. The center of the bar boasts more  than  30  craft  beers  on  tap  supplied  by  local breweries,  in  addition  to  a  bourbon  whiskey  section  and  cocktail  classics.  The  beverage menu will also feature a signature house beer  named  #52.

“With everything it has to offer, Pub 52, will easily become your favorite local  hangout” says Rajiv  Pandey,  President of The Kanti Group. “We’re excited to offer a  go-to place to catch a sports game, grab some craft beers and enjoy some tapas”  Pandey adds.

