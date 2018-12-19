RAY ALLEN LOEWS MIAMI BEACH HOTEL CELEBRITY GOLF TOURNAMENT RAISES $75K FOR MIAMI-DADE EDUCATION

Loews Miami Beach Hotel once again partnered with NBA All-Star and recent Hall of Fame inductee Ray Allen for the Ray Allen Loews Miami Beach Hotel Celebrity Golf Tournament, raising $75,000 directly benefiting Miami-Dade County education. The October 26th charity golf event, now in its 8th year, brought together the who’s who of sports and entertainment for an amazing day of golf #ForeTheKids at Miami Beach Golf Club.

This year’s celebrity participants included Ray Allen, Alonzo Mourning, Jorge Posada, Rip Hamilton, Marcus Allen, Jeremy, Chris Kirkpatrick, Jason Jackson, Anquan Boldin, and Willis McGahee among other notable names. The exclusive charity event benefits DonorsChoose.org, an online charity connecting donors to Miami-Dade County classrooms in need, The Foundation for New Education Initiatives, a Miami-Dade County School Board program created to enhance student achievement and community engagement and Allen’s own Ray of Hope Foundation. Funds generated during last year’s golf event were used to create a state-of-the-art computer lab for Fienberg-Fisher K-8 Center in Miami Beach, which was unveiled to the students earlier this month.

“This tournament gives us the opportunity to generate awareness for the many initiatives that benefit educational programs in our own backyard. With the support of Ray Allen, our sponsors and the sports and entertainment community, we’re able to continue impacting this important cause,” said Alex Tonarelli, Managing Director of Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Participants were treated to culinary delights prepared by Loews Miami Beach Hotel Executive Chef Frederic Delaire and Chef Josh Capon from the hotel’s signature restaurant Lure Fishbar. A pop up of Ray Allen and wife Shannon’s popular restaurant Grown was also on hand, in addition to pop ups of nightclubs Hyde and Rockwell, tastings by Grey Goose, Kettle One, Katsuya, Serendipity and more. A silent auction, raffle and online auction featuring luxury goods also took place, with all proceeds benefiting DonorsChoose.org, The Foundation for New Education Initiatives and Ray of Hope Foundation.

Since its inception in 2010, Loews Miami Beach Hotel’s Celebrity Golf Tournament has raised more than $500,000 in resources for classrooms and students across Miami-Dade County. Sponsors this year included Cigna, PSAV, Trivest Partners, the David & Hilary Gershman Charitable Fund, Boucher Brothers, Towne Park and Jordan Brand, among others.