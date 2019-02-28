Real Estate Tech Titan Michael B. Koval Joins Forces with ONE Sotheby’s as New Chief Operations Officer

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty Taps Industry Expert to Lead Company Operations & Technology.

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, South Florida’s premier source for luxury real estate and development opportunities, announced that Michael B. Koval has been named Chief Operating Officer. A transformational business and technology leader in the industry, Michael B. Koval will join ONE Sotheby’s executive-level ranks, bringing over two decades of experience in residential brokerage and franchise real estate, Big-Six accredited tactics and a unique approach to innovation. In his new role, Michael will lead all operational dynamics at ONE SIR.

“I am proud to have such a passionate professional join our team,” said President, Daniel de la Vega. “Michael is a huge asset with a depth of knowledge and experience in the industry, and a proven track record for successfully managing company operations and propelling teams to the next level. Mayi and I look forward to seeing the ways he will navigate operations, sharpen our tools, strengthen our sales team and further grow this business.”

Michael will contribute to the continued success of ONE SIR with a focus on operational excellence and improved performance strategy – which includes deploying the latest technology, building a richer resource and data environment for agents, and implementing tools and processes to ensure the company and its agents are performing at the highest level. Making a smooth transition to the Sunshine State, Michael is excited about his latest venture with a company that he refers to as being “a perfect fit.”

“I felt there was an instant connection with the ONE Sotheby’s team, we are in sync,” Michael said. “There is a beautiful synergy between how I operate and how they operate. ONE SIR has done an extraordinary job building a global company with a local footprint that truly values its agents and relationships. I like where the brand is going, I appreciate their approach and I know how to do what this organization needs to continue building on a remarkable legacy.”

Prior to joining ONE SIR, Michael served as Chief Information Officer at Long & Foster Real Estate – the largest privately owned real estate company and the largest global affiliate of Christie’s International Real Estate. During his nearly 15-year tenure, Michael contributed to the organizational direction and success of the business, working with more than 12,000 agents across 200 offices.

With a strong background in consulting, Michael spent time as a Senior Management Advisor & Consultant at Pixces Consulting Group in Rockville, Maryland, where he provided high value services to the company’s CEO, CFO, staff and business unit stakeholders in the form of expert level guidance in finance, management, operations, technology and consolidation. Michael applied his executive leadership and management skills to support several large real estate organizations at the franchise level including Keller Williams Corporate Office in Austin, TX and REMAX Corporate in Denver, CO. Nevertheless, with all of his accolades, Michael remains a student to his craft and is eager to learn before he teaches.

“Anyone coming into an organization needs to be a student first. I look forward to immersing myself into the ONE SIR brand culture and working on a personal level with each agent to ensure they are equipped with the best tools in the industry and positioned for success.”