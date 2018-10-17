SagamoreisArt Partners with Taglialatella Galleries for the Miami Debut of Metamorphosis by Rubem Robierb

Starting October 11, 2018, through November 30, 2018, Sagamore Hotel Miami Beach presents “Dream Machine” a solo show by international visual artist Rubem Robierb in partnership with Taglialatella Galleries and curated by Sagamore’s resident art advisor, Sebastien Laboureau. The unveiling was introduced during a public cocktail reception on Thursday, October 11 from 7 PM – 10 PM where guests met the artist himself and previewed over 40 pieces of multi-media prints, paintings, sculptures, and three-dimensional works, entitled Metamorphosis.

Metamorphosis explores Robierb’s journey as a visual artist, harnessing the strong aesthetic skills gained from his initial work as a photographer, which he now employs within a diverse range of media. The International exhibition takes place simultaneously in Taglialatella Galleries’ Paris, Toronto and New York locations this Fall 2018, followed by an encore reception in Palm Beach, Florida in early 2019.

Robierb began his career as a young photographer in advertising, working primarily within the fashion industry of his native Brazil, but felt drawn to the freedom sanctioned by other forms of art such as poetry, which would allow him to work within many different cultures and places around the world. After moving to the US, Robierb’s work became more provocative as he began to use his art as a vehicle to explore and reflect on the complexities of American society. Through the sharp juxtapositions between the visual representation of the physical world and underlying universal socio-cultural issues present in these works, Robierb forces his audience to question the importance of material possessions in a new context. Today, Robierb’s imagery is never without this dichotomy, as the artist is continually inspired by opposing ideas of topical issues and concerns. Robierb says he has enlisted in what he calls a “Love Army” and his mission is to explore art and action in one – as a voice of hope, love, and positivity. Metamorphosis is an exhibition of these powerful images and ideas he would like to share with the world.

The initial opening and reception for Metamorphosis was held on September 13th at Taglialatella Galleries Paris, located in the historic Le Marais district, rekindling the artists’ relationship to the country in which Robierb first exhibited his work via the Art et Partage Association in Aix de Provence, France, 2005. From there the artist will travel to Toronto for a reception at the Canadian location, in the Yorkville gallery on September 27th. To round out the simultaneous exhibition, Robierb will then travel to New York City to open the gallery’s first major exhibition of the season on October 4th in Chelsea, Manhattan. A 2019 reception in Palm Beach, Florida (date TBA) will take place after Art Basel to follow the holiday season.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.