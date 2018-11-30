SCARPETTA BY SCOTT CONANT AT FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH TOASTS TEN SUCCESSFUL, SAVORY YEARS

In tandem with the iconic hotel’s anniversary, acclaimed restaurant rolls out host of special offers

Beyond the arrival of the holiday season, November 2018 will also signal the 10-year anniversary of the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s rebirth. Just a decade ago, the historic property, originally opened in 1954, opened after a multi-year closure and multimillion-dollar renovation; the result, a one-of-a-kind resort that changed the South Florida hotel industry and raised the bar for hospitality throughout the region. That reopening also signaled the arrival of the AAA Four Diamond Award-winning Italian restaurant, Scarpetta by Scott Conant, inarguably one of the most popular and widely-praised restaurants in town; the definition of destination dining. To celebrate this milestone and thank customers loyal and new, Scarpetta is rolling out a series of unbeatable specials. Whether you’re a longtime fan or among the uninitiated, now is the perfect time to revisit Scarpetta or discover what has made it a success a decade running. A rundown of the promotions can be found below. All are available at Scarpetta from 6PM to 11PM through Friday, December 21, 2018. Reservations are suggested.

A Taste of 10 Prix Fixe – Offered nightly, Scarpetta toasts a decade of great food with a four-course prix fixe menu featuring 10 of the restaurant’s most iconic signature dishes including the famous Creamy Polenta with fricassee of truffled mushrooms; Spaghetti with tomato and basil; Duck and Foie Gras Ravioli with marsala reduction and indulgent desserts. The anniversary themed menu is priced at $55 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity).

$10 Pours – Bottoms up! Scarpetta will offer $10 wines by the glass every evening. Offer includes a selection of red, white and sparkling Italian wines.

Anniversary Dinner with Scott – On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, Scott Conant will host an immersive dinner on the terrace to showcase and guide guests through the stories of his favorite dishes from the past decade. The dinner will feature a family-style prix fixe menu priced at $55 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity), with a pre-selected wine tasting option for an additional cost.

Sunday Supper – Scarpetta is redefining “family meal” with a weekly Sunday night feast, paying tribute to the authentic Italian-style tradition. Designed for sharing with family and friends, the delicious family-style feast requires a minimum reservation of three guests per table and is priced at $45 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity). Parking is complimentary. No decisions required; each table gets the full menu. A true Italian feast at an unbelievable price. Menu portions are adjusted to fit table size. Menu follows:

APPETIZER

CREAMY POLENTA

fricassee of truffled mushrooms

INSALATA CAPRESE

heirloom tomatoes, basil, balsamic & arugula

PASTA

SPAGHETTI

tomato & basil

SUNDAY SAUCE PAPPARDELLE

meat ragu, pecorino & herb breadcrumbs

ENTREE

ROASTED BRANZINO

cauliflower, salsify puree & dehydrated grapes

OSSO BUCCO

parsnip puree, charred carrots & salsa verde

DESSERT

ZEPPOLE

cannoli cream, pomegranate, pistachio gelato

TIRAMISU AFFOGATO

mascarpone, almond sponge, vanilla & espresso gelato

Scarpetta is located at 4441 Collins Avenue, within the Sorrento Tower, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach. For reservations and more information please visit www.fontainebleau.com/Scarpetta or call 877.326.7412.