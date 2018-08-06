Segal Zukerman Open For Business

With nearly 20 years of combined professional legal practice, it is a genuine excitement and enthusiasm to announce of the newly formed law firm, SEGAL ZUCKERMAN, P.A. Two lifelong neighborhood friends forge ahead with the expertise and experience gained while working together and ultimately making partner at Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen and Levine, P.L.

SEGAL ZUCKERMAN is the result of a joint belief in the power of teamwork. Together they are committed to formulating a strategy uniquely tailored to each of their client’s goals and expectations, approaching all cases as a unit and providing a dual approach that affords clients with a sense of consistency and familiarity. Clients depend on the firm for responsiveness, accessibility, and timeliness, and together they plan to provide unmatched service.

SEGAL ZUCKERMAN focuses on business litigation, family law, and trust and estate litigation in state and federal courts throughout Florida and nationwide. In business litigation practices, SEGAL ZUCKERMAN routinely represents clients in partnership, shareholder, board and corporate disputes, real estate matters, and other contractual disputes. Their family law practice encompasses dissolutions of marriage involving complex equitable distribution and business valuation discrepancies, as well as asset protection through prenuptial and postnuptial agreements. In their trust and estate litigation practice, they represent trustees, personal representatives (executors), beneficiaries, and other interested parties in litigation involving probate matters, estates, trusts, guardianships, and fiduciaries.

For more information on SEGAL ZUCKERMAN contact, (305) 682-1110 to see how they can help you or your clients. They are incredibly proud of this new venture and together they look forward to seeing you soon.