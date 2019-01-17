Shhhhh…. Here’s the Inside Scoop on Secret and Hidden Experiences on Miami Beach

From athletes to actors, from politicians to princes, Prime 112 is one of the most sought after restaurants on Miami Beach, but it’s only these A-listers who know about the popular eatery’s secret, private upstairs dining room…. until now. This cool and concealed dining spot is just one of many low-key places, clubs, meals and more that have been the exclusive knowledge of insiders or locals. Many travelers think they know everything about Miami Beach, but the island-city is still a paradise with unknown and hidden gems everywhere.

“It’s a new year and travelers will be looking to expand their experiential menu in every way,” says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). ”In Miami Beach, we want visitors to know there is still so much untapped and undiscovered pleasures in paradise, unexpected delights around every corner. There’s a reason Miami Beach is like no other place in the world…. it’s still a city full of surprises and wonder everywhere.”

VIP Experiences

At the Faena Hotel, Faena Rose is a private arts and culture members-only club where adherents can have up-close and personal readings from award-winning novelists, all-access to the luxurious Tierra Santa Healing House, and specialized city excursions.

Dine privately at critically acclaimed restaurant, Byblos and they’ll transform your dining room into a boutique nightlife experience after a delightful Mediterranean dinner.

Hidden Gems for the Adventurous Foodie

It’s off-menu and delicious! At the Mondrian South Beach, the Pineapple Poke Bowls are not on the menu and not for everyone. If you know to specifically ask for this dish, you’ll enjoy fresh salmon and avocado served in a decadent hollowed pineapple.

Locals know that inside the hip hostel, Generator, Jim and Nessie’s is an intimate bar where they’ll prepare your libations tableside or serve cocktails in unique decanters. Yummy cocktails and a feel-right-at-home ambiance make this one of the coolest insider spots on the beach.

Blink and you might miss Via Emilia, a quaint Italian restaurant and market with handmade pasta and made to order personalized stuffed ravioli.

For Music Mavens and Nightlife Lovers

Pssst…. Rouge, the French Moroccan restaurant, also doubles as a musician’s playground with a slate of artists showcasing their talents. Call for the schedule of performances.

Thrill seekers can venture to the Edition’s Basement or Do Not Sit On The Furniture for a taste of local nightlife.

