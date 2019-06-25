Wednesday, June 26 2019, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
The Generator Miami
$30/guest
Join us as we embark on a journey of sound healing meditation, and re-attune ourselves to the harmony of universal intelligence. The cosmos is filled with energy radiating through the very fabric of the universe, energy that can be channeled through sound meditation to replenish mind and soul, and bring forth into existence the manifestation of what the heart truly desires. Don’t miss this chance to reconnect with yourself, and call into your life a host of wonderful new contacts!
Itinerary
|6:00 to 6:45 pm:
|Arrival and networking. Everyone gets one complimentary welcome drink (Prosecco or draft beer).
|6:45 to 7:00 pm:
|Welcome by Daycation CEO and introduction by Innergy explaining the use of sound in meditation.
|7:00 to 7:20 pm:
|Sound Bath Meditation Session, led by Michelle Berlin.
|7:20 to 8:00 pm:
|Family Style Dining Experience and closing remarks.
Family Style Mindful Dinner
- Spicy Charred Corn spicy mayo, cotija cheese, cilantro
- Green Salad lemon dressing, spiced pecans, sherry trumpet mushrooms
- Beef Tartare crostini, capers, parsley
- Pork Taco mojo, crispy shallots, queso fresco, lime zest
- Chicken Taco avocado, cucumber, cilantro
- Flatbread Pizza margarita
Happy Hour Menu
- Daycation’s Tropical Joy ($9) Zero Calorie Vodka, Pineapple Juice, Ginger and Coconut Flavoured La Croix
- $8 Mixed Drinks
- $6 Wines
- $1.50 Miller High Life
About the Generator
The Generator Miami is the epitome of a Daycation hotel. Located perfectly in Miami Beach, there is no better place to escape and enjoy the day. Whether you are relaxing pool side, or soaking in the sun, this is where you want to be. Don’t hesitate, it’s time to take you your Daycation.
Be the first to comment on "Sound Bowl Meditation guided by Innergy Meditation"