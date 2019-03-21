South Beach Boxing Celebrates Its 21 Year Anniversary

A Charity Event For JOLIE’S KIDS

South Beach Boxing is celebrating 21 years as a mainstay in the community, with an anniversary charity event featuring a DRILLS & SKILLS SHOWDOWN – SPARRING EVENT – between gym members (Jolie’s KIDS & adults), entertainment, vendors, free giveaways, healthy bites, drinks and more. The event will feature the boxing & fighting skills & amazing camaraderie with some pint-sized gym members, live singing entertainment, amazing DJ, lots of food and drinks and like-minded, local vendors of Miami Beach with 100% of donations benefiting Jolie’s Kids

The event will be held at South Beach Boxing, 715 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, FL, on Friday, May 17th, from 7:00-10:00 PM. Hundreds of attendees are expected at its annual anniversary event, which is an event to remember every year, by both gym members and the local community.