SOUTH BEACH SEAFOOD FESTIVAL IS BACK, OCTOBER 16-20, 2018!

Five days of fun! The 6th Annual South Beach Seafood Festival is back to take over Miami in October on the sands of South Beach. This Florida seafood festival kicks off Miami’s globally-recognized stone crab season October 16-20, 2018 in the best way that South Beach knows how!

South Beach Seafood Festival is not your typical east coast seafood festival, but a high-end experience that showcases the talents of South Florida’s leading chefs and culinary masterminds via a diverse group of events where guests experience the best seafood in Miami.

When you hit Miami in October, the South Beach Seafood Festival is the place to be October 16 – 20, 2018, all to benefit a great cause in Miami Dade County with CI Foundation’s EAT SMART program.

Saturday’s beachfront event, South Beach Seafood Festival, brought to you by William Hill and presented by Jack Daniel’s, Coca-Cola, GOYA Foods, and Baptist Health South Florida spans five blocks and welcomes over 14,000 seafoodies to enjoy a day of fun in the sun in the South Beach Chic way.

Get ready to indulge in the best seafood festival at pop up café’s from 22 hand selected leading restaurants. They’re showing off 70+ different mouthwatering eats from Florida’s freshest seafood in Miami. All these seafood dishes are paired with complimentary all-day open bar for everyone! Three (3) live music stages and endless interactive experiences top off why this is the best seafood festival. Guest should be ready to indulge with their toes in the sand!

This year’s South Beach Seafood Festival is all about the UPGRADE!

Walk in and party at the Jack Daniels Club, featuring a live music stage and life size beach games,

Shoot some hoops with friends at the all new Jack Daniels’ basketball court,

Celebrate with the freshest seafood samplers from GOYA Foods’ Executive Chef, Fernando Desa,

Visit the Coca Cola Room featuring Coca Cola, Zico, Core Power, and Yup,

Pop in to check out the newest models from Cadillac,

Sip on the craftiest Miami cocktails at any Finlandia, Herradura, Jack Daniels, or Woodford experience,

Learn to grow your citrus from Via Citrus,

Or sit down and educate yourselves from the pros in the Culinary Showcase Kitchen featuring chefs from the likes of Chef Norman Van Aiken.

To name a few…….

If that doesn’t do it for you in GA, upgrade to check out the 1 ½ block VIP Experience! When you enter the Land Rover North VIP Hospitality Village, you get treated to the best of Miami in October!

From private lines to Joe’s Stone Crab Miami for some of the best seafood in Miami,

To a walk thru California Wine Country with William Hill,

A Woodford Reserve speak easy with all day live music,

The interactive Celebrity Cruises “EDGE” rooftop,

Baptist Health South Florida Health and Yoga wellness retreat,

And, the guest-favorite and oversized GOYA culinary Pavilion will feature tons of VIP experiences during the day with the GOYA Sampling experience, Papa’s Raw Bar Seafood World, The Coca Cola College Game Zone ….and by night turn, ultimate dance party brought to you by Rockwell Talent with extended hours until 9:00pm.

This seafood festival in Miami is only in year 6, and the fun is overwhelming, and the food is undeniably good. Festival ticket prices start at $45 and VIP is $150.

The full list of 2018 restaurants selected to offer guests the best seafood in Miami will include the following:

A Fish Called Avalon

Bodega

Café Avanti

CIBO

CJ’s Crab Shack & The Lobster Shack

Coco Bambu

Dragonfly

Ella’s Oyster Bar

Joe’s Stone Crab

Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Meat Market & Miami Smokehouse

Naked Taco

Ooh Raw

Papa’s Raw Bar

Poseidon

Red the Steakhouse

Rusty Pelican

Stiltsville

Tanuki

Truluck’s

Ahead of Saturday’s festival, there’s loads of delectable fun for the culinary inclined:

Friday, October 21, 7-11PM:

This is a VIP night for all true seafoodies! The ultimate VIP CHEF SHOWDOWN hits Miami in October, brought to you by _______ and presented this year by GOYA, Woodford Reserve, Land Rover N, and Celebrity Cruises.

This is the battle of all battles where the finest South Florida chefs take their chance at showing off the best seafood in Miami at 11th & Ocean Drive in the GOYA’s Culinary Pavilion inside the Land Rover Hospitality Village.

14 chefs are paired head to head creating 7 different seafood battles where guests #CHOOSEYOURCHAMP. Guests will visit different battle stations to sample and vote before the chefs from each battle take the GOYA Culinary Pavilion kitchen stage and a panel of judges along with the guests decide who holds the title in showcasing the best seafood in Miami.

Reigning champions defending their titles are:

Chef James Versfelt of Shelborne in Battle Oyster

Chef Sean Brasel of Meat Market in Battle Surf ‘N Turf

Chef Jimmy Pastor of Rusty Pelican in Battle Tuna

Chef Demetrios Pyliotis of Poseidon in Battle Fish

Chef Masa Hamaya of Dragonfly in Battle Sushi

Chef David Salinas of Joe’s Stone Crab in Battle Lobster

Chef Bernie Matz of Bodega South Beach in Battle Taco

The event will also feature the 3rd Annual Brown Forman Cocktail Showdown, hosted inside Woodford’s Speak Easy, featuring 10 top competing bartenders in South Florida making ocean inspired cocktails and from last year, these were not your typical cocktails. The 2018 Battles will be revealed in September on social media @sobeseafoodfest.

VIP Weekend passes are available for Friday and Saturday events, with additional options for hotel package inclusions at host hotel properties, Mondrian or Shelborne. Email info@sobeseafoodfest.com for more information.

The Sobe Seafood Week kicks off Tuesday night, October 16 with various dinners throughout the week to include:

Tuesday, October 16, 6:30-10PM: An Evening at Joe’s Stone Crab

Wednesday, October 17, 6:30-10PM: Cooking & Cocktails at Meat Market, hosted by GOYA, Herradura, and Meat Market and hosted by Sincerely Miami and StickAForkInMe

Thursday, October 18, 6:30-10PM: Crabs, Slabs, and Cabs at Shelborne Hotel, presented by Gallo Wines and Menin Hospitality and hosted by The Food-e and Miami Food Porn

Tickets can be purchased for all events at www.sobeseafoodfest.com with additional information found on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter @sobeseafoodfest.

See you in Miami in October for the best seafood festival in Florida!