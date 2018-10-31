SOUTH FLORIDA FEASTIN’ – BEST PLACES TO DINE ON THANKSGIVING DAY

Ariete

For those in search of a family-friendly dining experience, Ariete will be serving an authentic New American feast on Thanksgiving Day. From 3PM to 10PM, diners can indulge in an all-you-can-eat buffet priced at $65 per adult and $35 per child under 10 years old, excluding tax and gratuity. Menu offerings include an assortment of Thanksgiving favorites and Chef Michael Beltran’s beloved family recipes with a contemporary twist. Guests can enjoy plates like Roasted Turkey; Fried Turkey; Porchetta A La Romana; Stuffing; Honey Baked Ham; Grilled Chicken served with salsa verde; Local Fish served with heirloom tomato ragout; Green Bean Casserole; Mac and Cheese; and more. Diners can end on a sweet note with classic desserts like Pumpkin Pie; Pecan Pie; Chocolate Cake and Tres Leches. For those looking to host, The Cave is available for private parties of up to fifty guests with the option of a customized menu. Ariete is located at 3540 Main Highway in Coconut Grove. Telephone: (305) 640-5862; https://arietemiami.com/.

BLT Prime

Those in the mood for a lavish feast would be advised to head to BLT Prime, the modern American steakhouse located at Trump National Doral. Here guests can enjoy a sumptuous, buffet-style collection of cheeses, charcuterie, salads, breads, and seafood along with carving stations and pasta selections served at three seatings on Thanksgiving; 12PM to 3PM, 3PM to 6PM, and 6PM to 9PM. For $98 per adult and $45 per child (ages 6-11) – excluding tax and gratuity – families are invited to enjoy holiday favorites like Traditional Roasted Virginia Turkey served with orange cranberry relish, Italian sausage and chestnut and focaccia stuffing, rosemary giblet gravy, creamy whipped potatoes and, roasted Brussels Sprouts with smoked bacon and local honey. Still hungry? Herb Roasted Chairman’s Reserve Prime Rib is prepared with a port wine jus and served with Au Gratin potatoes and Manchego herb crust, while the Bourbon Brown Sugar Glazed Pit Ham is marinated in a pineapple chutney, and paired with candied potatoes and marshmallow frosting. To complete the unforgettable dining experience, desserts include French Apple Tarts, Pecan Pie, Pumpkin Tarts, Mini Key Lime Pies, Sweet Potato Pound Cakes, Tiramisu Tea Tarts, Eclairs and Thanksgiving Cookies. BLT Prime is located at Trump National Doral Miami®, 4400 NW 87th Avenue. Telephone: (305) 591-6606; www.bltprimemiami.com.

BOURBON STEAK

James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Mina’s, modern, American steakhouse at Turnberry Isle Miami is offering a three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving feast perfect for the whole family. First choose your appetizers, with a variety of options including roasted butternut squash soup with Nantucket Bay scallops, brown butter and sage; American wagyu beef tartare with grilled pita bread and local tomato salad with farmhouse heirlooms, burrata cheese, basil pesto and Banyuls. Next choose your entrée, options include wood-grilled free-range turkey with cornbread foie gras stuffing, tangerine cranberry sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, cider-glazed yams and black truffle gravy; a selection of prime cuts from the wood-burning grill including filet mignon; and selections from the sea including pan-seared local snapper. Entrées are accompanied by a trio of farm fresh side dishes including truffle mac and cheese, garlic mashed potatoes and classic creamed spinach. End the meal with your choice of dessert including spiced chocolate mille feuille with roasted white chocolate bavarois, pecan praline and orange gelée and coquito tres leches with milk sponge, toasted meringue and cinnamon crumble. The children’s menu offers choice of entrée including turkey dinner with stuffing, cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes with gravy and sweet potatoes; steak and frites and more; and choice of dessert including pumpkin cheesecake or warm beignets. Thanksgiving dinner hours are 4PM – 11PM, pricing for the three-course prix fixe menu is $95++ for adults and $35++ for children (ages 5-12).

For reservations, please call (786) 279-6600; www.turnberryislemiami.com/dining/bourbon-steak.

Corsair Kitchen & Bar

Located at Turnberry Isle Miami, CORSAIR kitchen & bar offers garden-fresh, contemporary creations from the open kitchen of their modern American restaurant. This Thanksgiving, they are offering several dining options for people looking for more flexible dining choices including a la carte and buffet breakfast, al a carte lunch and a three-course prix fixe menu for dinner. Options for the three-course dinner menu include choice of appetizer counting butternut squash bisque with cranberry apple compote, roasted pumpkin seeds, chive crème fraiche and queso; prosciutto and figs with compressed melon, feta, micro arugula, balsamic and sweet potato gnocchi with duck confit, pumpkin puree, roasted carrots and parmesan. Entrée choices include Roasted turkey breast with dark meat confit, stuffing, buttermilk mash, green beans, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy; stuffed roasted acorn squash; farro risotto, roasted root vegetables, red wine gastrique; seared Chilean seabass with Anson Mills grits, white beans-kale ragout, passion fruit butter and pan roasted filet mignon with celeriac puree, grilled vegetable tart, chanterelles, red onion marmalade. Dessert choices include pumpkin, pecan and apple pie. Dinner is priced at $59/person plus tax and gratuity. CORSAIR kitchen & bar is located at Turnberry Isle Miami at 19999 West Country Club Drive, Aventura, Florida 33180. A la carte and buffet breakfast is available from 7:00AM – 11:30AM; a la carte lunch 11:30AM – 3:00PM; light bites bar menu 3:00PM – 6:00PM; a la carte dinner 6:00PM – 10:00PM

Complimentary valet is available for guests of Corsair. For reservations call (786) 279-6800.

Jaya at The Setai, Miami Beach

This Thanksgiving, Jaya at the Setai, is offering diners an elaborate brunch special curated by Executive Chef Vijay Veena. The brunch buffet includes an impressive culinary spread with traditional and non-traditional selections such as turkey, ham, truffle-infused chicken, a roasted honey glaze leg of lamb, Jaya’s famous Chinese dim sum menu, authentic green curry, pad Thai, as well as several dessert and raw bar selections, displayed on an elaborate ice sculpture. The Thanksgiving Brunch is priced at $125 per person and $63 per child (ages 5-12 years old) from 11:30AM to 4PM, and $44 per person from 7AM to 11AM. Additionally, Jaya will offer an a la carte dinner menu with special Thanksgiving dishes from 6PM to 10:30PM. Valet costs $15 per car with validation. The Setai, Miami Beach, 2001 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, (855) 923-7899.

Lightkeepers

Lightkeepers located at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami is offering a lavish Thanksgiving Day Feast, including bottomless Prosecco, Mimosas, Bloody Mary’s and Brunch Punch from 12:30PM to 8PM. For $145 per adult and $49 per child (ages 5 through 12) excluding tax and gratuity, enjoy priceless oceanfront beach views while indulging in a variety of delicious food stations including Breakfast Specialties like omelets and eggs cooked to order, sweet corn chorizo arepa benedict or cranberry walnut sweet potato hash; pancakes, waffles or cinnamon French toast From the Griddle; imported and local artisanal cheeses and cured meats from The Lightkeepers Market; fresh bread and artisan loafs from The Bakers Basket; Small Bites; Composed Salads; Chilled Seafood & Raw Bar and Ceviche; Soup; Entrees like Braised Short Rib or Smoked Squab; Roasted Turkey and Lamb Leg from The Feast; and a Handmade Pasta Station. For those untraditional Thanksgiving diners, feast upon Chinese cuisine from Oops! We Burnt the Turkey station. Little ones can also partake in the feast with favorites like macaroni and cheese or crispy waffle fries at the Kids Corner. If there’s still room left for dessert – guests can select from a bevy of sweet treats. Lightkeepers is located at 455 Grand Bay Drive in Key Biscayne. Telephone: (305) 365-4156; www.lightkeepersmiami.com.

Novecento

Celebrate Thanksgiving Day the Argentinean way at Novecento this year. With locations in Aventura, Brickell, guests are invited to enjoy a $39 three-course, prix-fixe menu excluding tax and gratuity. Appetizer selections include a choice of Butternut Squash Soup or Fig and Gorgonzola Salad with spinach, figs, gorgonzola, walnuts and Dijon dressing. Entrees choices include Roasted Turkey served with mashed potatoes, gravy, sautéed green beans and cranberry sauce; Coffee Crusted Salmon with grilled sweet potato and creamed spinach; or Kansas City – Bone in NY Strip served with mushrooms and creamed spinach for an additional $15. For a sweet ending, enjoy Novecento’s take on Apple Strudel. Novecento Aventura:18831 Biscayne Blvd, Aventura, FL 33180; Telephone (305) 466-0900. Novecento Brickell: 1414 Brickell Ave, Miami, FL 33131; Telephone (305) 403-0900. For more information, please visit www.novecento.com.

Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican, known for its dazzling waterfront views, is inviting families to a fabulous feast on Thanksgiving Day. For $85 per adult and $35 per child (excluding tax and gratuity) the Brunch Buffet served from 10AM to 3PM is a cornucopia of choices including breakfast favorites like made-to-order Eggs Benedict and Omelets. Plentiful spreads from land and sea are a perennial favorite with Sushi, Raw Bar, Ceviche and Tartare, and American Caviar. Carving stations feature Rosemary Crusted Leg of Lamb, Garlic Crusted Prime Rib and Coconut Crusted Mahi-Mahi as well as traditional holiday favorites like Whole Roasted Turkey and Whole Roasted Chipotle Honey Ham. End the meal on a sweet note with an assortment of Mini Desserts and Pastries like Pumpkin Pie, Carrot Cake, Pecan Cheese Cake, Apple Tarts and Chocolate Mousse Cake. For Dinner, beginning at 6PM, diners can choose from a la carte options for both children and adults or a special pre-set menu for $70 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). The prix fixe bounty includes Butternut Squash with Blackened Shrimp Soup, Salad with Mixed Greens, Candy Beets, Spiced Candied Walnuts, Goat Cheese and Lemon Vinaigrette, a choice of entrées like the classic Maple Roast Turkey with Cornbread and Apple Sausage Stuffing Cranberry Jelly, Grilled Baby Carrots with Chipotle Sweet Potato and Toasted Pistachios; Branzino en Papillote with Baby Heirloom Tomatoes, Fregola Pasta, Tarragon; or Honey Glazed Pork Tenderloin with Manchego Cheese and Rosemary Polenta, Cilantro Corn Relish and a dessert option of Bourbon Apple Pie with Pumpkin Spiced Ice Cream. The Rusty Pelican is located at 3201 Rickenbacker Causeway in Key Biscayne. For reservations, please call (305) 361-3818; www.therustypelican.com.

The Dutch

In his new role as Executive Chef, Josh Gripper, at Andrew Carmellini’s modern American bistro The Dutch, is adding his own flair to their traditional Thanksgiving celebration. In addition to the new fall offerings on the a la carte menu, guests can indulge in a special prix fixe menu ($55) on Thanksgving Day from 1PM-9PM. The feast features Cider-Brined Turkey accompanied by Andouille Sausage and Pecan Stuffing, Whipped Potato, Spiced Cranberry Chutney, Honeycrisp Apple and Marinated Beets, and Maple Bacon Brussels Sprouts. Choice of dessert includes Apple Pie with Salted Caramel and Vanilla Ice Cream, Pecan Pie with Cranberry Compote and Maple Ice Cream, and Lemon Pudding with Grand Marnier Anglaise and Stewed Fruit. The Dutch is located inside W South Beach Hotel, 2201 Collins Avenue, in Miami Beach. Reservations are strongly encouraged and can be made by calling (305) 938-3112 or emailing info@thedutchmiami.com; www.thedutchmiami.com

Broward

3030 Ocean

The iconic 3030 Ocean is offering diners a delectable three-course prix fixe Thanksgiving menu for $65 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). The first course includes your choice of Roasted Pumpkin Soup with maple-chive cream and toasted seeds or a Baby Green Salad with shaved pear, spiced pecans, blue cheese and poppy seed vinaigrette. The second course is served family style and includes delicious Roasted Joyce Farms Turkey Breast and Leg with Mushroom Dressing, Green Beans with Onions, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Cranberry-Orange Sauce and Turkey Gravy. Enjoy a delicious Pumpkin Tart with a chocolate cookie crust, pumpkin mousse, walnut caramel, hot fudge and pomegranate seeds for dessert. 3030 Ocean is located at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Harbor Beach Resort & Spa, 3030 Holiday Drive. Dinner is served nightly beginning at 6 PM. Reservations are suggested. Telephone: (954) 765-3030; http://www.3030ocean.com.

Burlock Coast

The rustic seafood eatery Burlock Coast invites families to enjoy Thanksgiving offerings on Thanksgiving and the day after. Offerings include Thanksgiving Dinner, Thanksgiving To Go and a Leftovers Menu. Details follow.

Thanksgiving Day:

On Thanksgiving guests can enjoy an extravagant food buffet from carving stations and cold tapas to a seafood display, caviar station and a variety of delicious dishes to choose from. Available from 12PM to 8PM the feast is priced at $129 per adult and $49 for children (ages 5 through 12). The bottomless drinks package is included – BC Brew, Rum Punch, Mimosas and Bloody Marys. Guests can finish with a multitude of decadent confections to choose from at the Dessert station. For reservations, please call (954) 302-6460 or email burlockcoastrsvp@ritzcarlton.com; www.burlockcoast.com

Thanksgiving Dinner To Go:

For those who want to indulge from the comfort of their own home can pre-order Thanksgiving Dinner To Go. For $369 plus tax the family dinner package will serve 6-8 people. Menu includes Herb-Rubbed Whole Roasted Turkey with Gravy and Cranberry Sauces; Homemade Traditional Bread Stuffing; Creamy Potato Puree; Green Bean Casserole; Roasted Sweet Potatoes; Buttermilk Biscuits and Pecan Pie. No substitutions. Orders must be place by Monday, November 19th. Pick up will be located in the lobby of the hotel on Thanksgiving Day from Noon – 4PM. Call (954) 302-6430 to order.

Day After Thanksgiving Leftovers Menu:

A special Leftovers menu created by Executive Chef Paula DaSilva is available Friday, November 23 from 7AM – 11:30AM during breakfast. Featured items include Pumpkin Spice Latte ($5); Sweet Potato Pancakes ($12) and Turkey Eggs Benedict ($16).

Burlock Coast is located at The Ritz-Carlton, Fort Lauderdale at 1 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard. Telephone: (954) 302-6460; www.burlockcoast.com.

Council Oak

Council Oak Seafood & Steaks at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will have special hours and offerings in celebration of Thanksgiving. The restaurant will be open from 2PM until 9PM on Thanksgiving Day, offering their regular menu as well as a prix-fixe Thanksgiving dinner menu for $55 per person. The festive 3-course special menu includes: Butternut Squash Soup with Smoked Chicken & Apple Sausage, Spiced Pecan; Roasted Turkey served with Brussels sprouts, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Cornbread Stuffing Turkey Gravy, Cranberry & Orange Compote; and a dessert choice of Apple Crostada with Maple Ice Cream or Pumpkin Creme Brulee with Roasted Nuts and Chantilly Cream. Items from the holiday menu are also available a la carte, allowing guests to order them separately. Council Oak Seafood & Steaks is located at 1 Seminole Way inside the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. For reservations, please call (954) 327-7501 or go online at seminolehardrockhollywood.com.

ETARU (Hallandale and Las Olas)

ETARU, known for its contemporary Robatayaki cuisine, will offer their decadent specialty brunch on Thanksgiving Day from 12PM until 6PM at both of their South Florida locations. The brunch will include all of the signature offerings and will feature a Turkey Carving Station in celebration of the holiday. Priced at $75 per person, brunch includes a welcome cocktail, bottomless pours of Whispering Angel Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Primitivo Sasseo or for an additional $20 Louis Roederer NV champagne. Guests will also enjoy an array of hot and cold starters on the robata counter, choice of one main course and a decadent dessert presentation. The robust spread of hot and cold appetizers at the counter include some of ETARU’s signature plates – an assortment of hand rolled Maki; Crispy Rice Cake with choice of salmon or avocado; Brown Rice and Quinoa Salad; and White Miso Soup with scallions. Main course options include the Grilled Short Rib with puffed rice and shiso; Prawns with sweet potato and asparagus tempura with yuzu shichimi sauce; Salmon Teriyaki with sansho salt and lemon; for an additional $15 guests can enjoy Lamb Cutlets with Korean spices; Prime Beef Fillet with eryngii mushrooms and wasabi ponzu sauce; and Black Cod with yuzu miso. ETARU Hallandale is located at 111 South Surf Road in Hallandale Beach. ETARU Las Olas is located at 500 East Las Olas Boulevard inside the Icon Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale.; www.etarurestaurant.us

Lona Cocina y Tequileria

Celebrate Thanksgiving with unobstructed ocean views and authentic Mexican fare. This hotspot by acclaimed Chef Pablo Salas delivers flavors from South of the Border for a complete Thanksgiving dinner with a Mexican twist. Guests can enjoy a chef’s tasting menu, $55 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) from 6PM – 11PM. For starters enjoy a Mexican Grilled Vegetable Salad of squash, asparagus, tomatoes, chayote, mushrooms, chili corn bread and adobo dressing; Adobo roasted Lamb Tamale with masa, salsa alambre and salsa guajillo; and House-made Chorizo with pureed smoked sweet potatoes, almonds, cranberries and maple pecan gravy. For the main event, a table side carving includes Turkey Two Ways – charred turkey thighs and chorizo stuffed turkey breast and Pork Pernil – slow roasted pork shoulder with sides of Crispy Brussels Sprouts with mojo and pork belly chicharron; Corn Bread Stuffing with pears, cranberries, pistachio and apples and Chipotle Mashed Potatoes with Oaxaca cheese. Cap it off with Pecan Pie with vanilla bean ice cream. Limited a la carte menu available. Lona is located at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort at 321 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Telephone (954) 245-3069; lonarestaurant.com