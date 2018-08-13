SOUTH FLORIDA’S MOST POPULAR EVENT SPACE “THE WHARF” HOSTS “RUM AROUND THE CLOCK”

Guests are invited to attend Miami’s largest Rum Festival

Thursday, August 16, 2018 12PM-2AM!

Known for hosting large community events focusing on food, art, and culture, The Wharf will add a Rum Festival “Rum Around the Clock” to their event series. The roster of special events has already included “Scotch Around the Clock” (a scotch and cigar paring) and” Tequila Around the Clock” (which celebrated elements of Mexican culture to include a special taco tasting menu). The event will take place this upcoming Thursday August 16, 2018 from 12 Noon- 2AM.

At this point in time, very few living in South Florida have not at least heard of The Wharf. The pop-up event space which sits on a bend in the Miami River boasts a unique footprint and has welcomed thousands of guests since opening this past November 2017. This dynamic spot recently debuted its new and improved version; state of the art glass-enclosure and air-conditioned area (just in time for a World Cup event hosted by David Beckham no less).

The Rum Around the Clock Rum Festival will include FREE admission, over 150+ types of rum to choose from (50 on special), rum-inspired gourmet food, a special Cigar Riverside Lounge area on the deck, a mixology competition and authentic performances by local calypso bands and Polynesian fire knife-dancers, The Wharf Miami will be the destination of choice, for all of Miami’s rum enthusiasts!

Rum Festival details:

• Over 150+ types of rum & 50+ of them on special, from 5 PM on!

• The price you pay for the selected rum & cocktails is the time you place your order! ex. 5 PM = $5.00

• Calypso band performances on our riverside deck.

• Authentic Polynesian fire knife-dancer performances after sun-down.

• Rum inspired gourmet food from 7 different vendors including Rum Cake by Chef Adrianne Calvo, Spiced Rum Burger, Rum infused Donuts by Mojo Donuts, & a Rum Marinated Salmon w/ a Quinoa Salad, by Chef Douglas of OG Ceviche.

• Introducing the Cigar Riverside Lounge, located on our deck area, along the Miami River. In addition, anyone who orders high-end marks will receive a complimentary cigar.

• Rum Cocktail Challenge! Special mixology competition on our riverside lawn area, featuring some of Miami’s best bartenders.

• Featured specialty drinks including our Wharf-Lada (served inside a fresh pineapple).

• Every RSVP will receive a COMPLIMENTARY WHARF MIAMI HAT! (While supplies last.)

“We are pleased that our “Wharf Festivals” has been well-received and attended by thousands of patrons. The Rum Around the Clock Festival will be very special. We have included over a hundred brands and Caribbean elements, knowing we have so many Miami locals of Island descent,” stated Emi Guerra.

The Wharf is a precursor to a permanent mixed-use food and entertainment destination known as “Riverside Wharf” on the [same] site.

For a list of participating brands, details and complimentary Wharf hat click to RSVP here: is: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rum-around-the-clock-rum-festival-tickets-48210255171

The Wharf is located at 114 SW North River Drive, Miami, Florida and open Thursday through Sunday weekly.

Follow on social IG: @WharfMiami and on Facebook: The Wharf Miami. Visit on the web: www.WharfMiami.com