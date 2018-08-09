Spa Month All Year-Round at these Luxury Residences

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Miami is a global destination known for its pristine beaches, premier restaurants and most recently, wellness – with luxe spas being the latest reason to explore “The Magic City.” With Miami Spa Month officially underway, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the indulgent spa trends that are allowing residents to relax year-round. From Turkish hammam baths to liquid gold massages – these luxury residences are encouraging owners to rest in the lap of luxury every day of the year.

The Spa at Eighty Seven Park

Designed to seamlessly embrace the surrounding parks and ocean, Renzo Piano’s Eighty Seven Park brings together clean architectural design and the natural landscape to create a spa oasis from the moment you step inside. Aquatic therapies and brain-fitness sessions are among the chief wellness amenities. Carefully created to ease your mind and nurture your soul, Eighty Seven Park’s underground spa also features a modern take on the Turkish hammam. With design by Parisian-based firm RDAI, known for their work with Hermès, this stunning space includes a hot stone plinth and steamer, a freestanding bath and a body-scrub area with ceiling water jets, and a separate sauna and scrub area. Website: www.eightysevenpark.com

The Fairchild Coconut Grove

From the elegantly tasteful to the extravagantly indulgent, The Fairchild Coconut Grove experience is one of chic, comfort and convenience. Designed by architect Max Strang, this luxe boutique development offers expansive waterfront views and lush landscaping at every turn. Exclusively listed by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty, Fairchild Coconut Grove will offer residents a holistic wellness spa designed by Rafael de Cardenas, which includes a sleek and sophisticated hammam, steam room, sauna and serene treatment rooms. Website: www.thefairchildgrove.com

The Tata Harper Spa at Jade Signature

Beautiful greenery, clean lines and stunning oceanfront views make up the resort-like Jade Signature, featuring three floors entirely dedicated to amenities that further enhance the experience. All residents looking to feel relaxed and reinvigorated have access to the Tata Harper Spa which is home to an exquisite Turkish hammam, sauna, steam room and an invigorating cold rain shower. Residents can indulge in a signature liquid gold organic body massage or relax on the water terrace with massage cabanas and Jacuzzis overlooking the ocean. Website: www.jadesignature.com