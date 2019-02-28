Special Promotion Video

Just a short decade ago, shooting any kind of video required a lot of preparation, equipment, time, effort, and money. Technology wasn’t as readily available and easy to use as it is today.

At that time, video production to advertise your business was mainly television commercials or infomercials, as the Internet wasn’t as widely available then (and even those to whom it was, technology didn’t yet allow video data transfer in high speed). With that, if you wanted to create a video, you had to plan it very well. You’d have to think of a concept you could use over and over throughout the years, as you probably wouldn’t invest all that time, effort and tremendous amounts of money in producing another spot.

Nowadays, high-resolution video cameras and editing equipment are available in many stores. The knowledge of how to use the equipment is out there, and there are many video tutorials you can learn from to become a well-trained “filmmaker.”

This availability and affordability allows our generation to create short form films and videos – as many as we like – and change them every other week. This is a great advantage. Now you can take one product or service out of a twenty-five-product line and create a small promotion for it, and ONLY for that one product. You can give it away for free or for half-price when customers purchase an additional item. Whatever you feel like today. Why just today? Because tomorrow you can take it offline and replace it with a new and totally different promotion.

Creating a promotional short-form video is great. You can have it on your website as the weekly, monthly or even daily deal. You can send it to your clients as a link or an attachment. You can place it on other websites to attract people to your website or to click and buy right on the spot.

Omer BarSadeh is the CEO of Vision Movies, a video production company specializing in video marketing for small, and medium size businesses in South Florida. Visit their website at:

www.VisionMovies.com