SPECTRA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH NEWLY-REOPENED MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

The Miami Beach Convention Center (MBCC) announced an extended contract with its decade-long venue management partner, Spectra. The extension comes as the MBCC reopens after a $620 million renovation.

From City Manager for the City of Miami Beach, Jimmy Morales: “I feel confident that this partnership with Spectra, along with the investment we have made in reimaging the MBCC, will bring Miami Beach into the international spotlight as an elite destination for large-scale events of all kinds—I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The MBCC renovation includes the addition of a 60,000 square foot Grand Ballroom, 20,000 square foot roof top sunset view ballroom, 125,000 square feet of meeting space, along with roof top parking. In 2019, the six-acre parking lot right across the street will be converted into a public park, adding 1,287 trees to the city’s landscape. The renovated building is also LEED-certified by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Dave Anderson, Spectra’s Senior Vice President of Convention Centers, said: “We are very proud to carry on our partnership with the City of Miami Beach and as we reopen one of the top convention centers in the world. The investment that the City of Miami Beach has made in the MBCC will set the standard from an operational standpoint, but also treat attendees to one of the most beautiful convention center facilities you will ever see”.

The convention center hosted the American Health Information Management Association as its first citywide event on September 26 and the first major consumer show on October 5 with the Miami International Auto Show. Other upcoming highlight events include the International Society of Plastic Surgeons in October and the world-renowned Art Basel Miami Beach, which attracts more than 90,000 attendees from around the world in early December.

“Over the past ten years in Miami Beach, Spectra has developed strong working relationships with the community and local stakeholders, the industry’s top event organizers, and this renovation gives us the ability to host high-profile events from around the globe. It’s a world-class facility in a first-class, international destination,” adds Freddie Peterson, General Manager of the MBCC. “Our Spectra team is committed to excellence in customer service and exceeding expectations at the MBCC.”