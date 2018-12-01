Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

SPECTRA EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH NEWLY-REOPENED MIAMI BEACH CONVENTION CENTER

By: Miami Beach Chamber |November 30, 2018

The  Miami  Beach  Convention  Center  (MBCC)  announced  an  extended  contract  with  its  decade-long  venue  management  partner,  Spectra.  The  extension  comes  as  the  MBCC  reopens  after  a  $620  million  renovation.

 

From  City  Manager  for  the  City  of  Miami  Beach,  Jimmy  Morales:  “I  feel  confident  that  this  partnership  with  Spectra,  along  with  the  investment  we  have  made  in  reimaging  the  MBCC,  will  bring  Miami  Beach  into  the  international  spotlight  as  an  elite  destination  for  large-scale  events  of  all  kinds—I’m  excited  for  what’s  to  come.”

 

The  MBCC  renovation  includes  the  addition  of  a  60,000  square  foot  Grand  Ballroom,  20,000  square  foot  roof  top  sunset  view  ballroom,  125,000  square  feet  of  meeting  space,  along  with  roof  top  parking.  In  2019,  the  six-acre  parking  lot  right  across  the  street  will  be  converted  into  a  public  park,  adding  1,287  trees  to  the  city’s  landscape.  The  renovated  building  is  also  LEED-certified  by  the  U.S.  Green  Building  Council.

 

Dave  Anderson,  Spectra’s  Senior  Vice  President  of  Convention  Centers,  said:  “We  are  very  proud  to  carry  on  our  partnership  with  the  City  of  Miami  Beach  and  as  we  reopen  one  of  the  top  convention  centers  in  the  world.    The  investment  that  the  City  of  Miami  Beach  has  made  in  the  MBCC  will  set  the  standard  from  an  operational  standpoint,  but  also  treat  attendees  to  one  of  the  most  beautiful  convention  center  facilities  you  will  ever  see”.

 

The  convention  center  hosted  the  American  Health  Information  Management  Association  as  its  first  citywide  event  on  September  26  and  the  first  major  consumer  show  on  October  5  with  the  Miami  International  Auto  Show.  Other  upcoming  highlight  events  include  the  International  Society  of  Plastic  Surgeons  in  October  and  the  world-renowned  Art  Basel  Miami  Beach,  which  attracts  more  than  90,000  attendees  from  around  the  world  in  early  December.

 

“Over  the  past  ten  years  in  Miami  Beach,  Spectra  has  developed  strong  working  relationships  with  the  community  and  local  stakeholders,  the  industry’s  top  event  organizers,  and  this  renovation  gives  us  the  ability  to  host  high-profile  events  from  around  the  globe.  It’s  a  world-class  facility  in  a  first-class,  international  destination,”  adds  Freddie  Peterson,  General  Manager  of  the  MBCC.  “Our  Spectra  team  is  committed  to  excellence  in  customer  service  and  exceeding  expectations  at  the  MBCC.”

 

 

 

