Sunset Harbour: The Ultimate Local’s Guide & Map

Miami Beach’s Sunset Harbour has grown into a local’s mecca nestled against the Biscayne Bay featuring everything one would need from morning to night, ranging from casual to upscale restaurants, fitness & yoga, beauty and awesome shopping with some cute and chic boutiques.

Sunset Harbour is one of our favorite areas on the beach and one of the hottest Miami neighborhoods for restaurants, cafes & juice bars, shopping plus it’s a fitness haven that includes everything from yoga and spinning to boxing, boot camp & so much more!

Turmeric Lattes at Dr. Smood, fresh mozzarella & pasta flown in from Italy at La Moderna, thin crust pizza created with incredibly fresh ingredients at Lucali, modern Brazilian cuisine with a darling outdoor patio at Ofa, several incredible sushi spots like Sushi Garage & Pubbelly put up a good fight for Miami Beach’s best neighborhood featuring restaurants & cafés for every palate

BRUNCH

Bottomless beverages coupled with a Thai-inspired menu at NaiYaRa make this a locals favorite go-to spot.

make this a locals favorite go-to spot. Feel the open breeze and cool décor at Stiltsville Fish Bar while enjoy a drink and fresh seafood.

while enjoy a drink and fresh seafood. Soul Tavern’s delicious plant-based menu served with good vibes puts this tavern apart from anything you have tried.

AFTERNOON WITH THE GIRLS

Cycling class at Flywheel or Yoga at Tropical Vinyasa to start the afternoon with great friends and positive vibes.

or Yoga at to start the afternoon with great friends and positive vibes. Pop into Panther Coffee for your favorite caffeinated cocktail or Dreamer Café for an acai bowl that will cool the Summer heat.

for your favorite caffeinated cocktail or for an acai bowl that will cool the Summer heat. Get that afternoon glow with facials at Skin by Tatum or a fun shopping tour stopping by my personal favorites, Frankie & Market.

or a fun shopping tour stopping by my personal favorites, Frankie & Market. Lunch at Dirt Eat Clean (always wondered how they came up with their name) or Sunset Juice Café for delicious, fresh yet light plates.

DINNER DATE

Authentic Mexican at Tequiztan serving all your favorites and delicious margaritas or a Sunset Harbour classic Pubbelly , trying their infamous Butter Crab Roll.

serving all your favorites and delicious margaritas or a Sunset Harbour classic , trying their infamous Butter Crab Roll. Dessert at Italian Organic Gelato at Bio Bio

After dinner drinks & laughs at Bay Club enjoying the open concept and warm summer winds.

With more than 30 restaurants & cafe’s, 15 shopping boutiques, 10 yoga studios & fitness gyms, 10 beauty & nail salons, cleaners, grocery stores and even your choice of car washes, our favorite neighborhood needed a guide. Stop by your favorite original spot or be adventurous and try something new, and hope you enjoy the ever-growing neighborhood of Sunset Harbour!