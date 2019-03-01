Temple Emanu-El will be having a Mitzvah Day – Sunday, March 10

Temple Emanu-El will be having a Mitzvah Day on Sunday, March 10th and is inviting the community to participate. Join them to bake Hamentashen. Children will make Purim cards. Knitters will create “Shawls of Love”. Design and make placemats. Bring your Tzedakah box and roll the coins. Donate books, travel-size toiletries, Kosher food.

Baking starts at 10 AM. All other activities begin at 11 AM until 2 PM. Beneficiaries are the JCS, Kosher Food Bank, Shalom Bayit and chemotherapy patients. Temple Emanu-El is located at 1701 Washington Avenue on Miami Beach.

For further information, call (305) 538-2503 ext. 222.