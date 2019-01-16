Testimonial/Review Video

Testimonial video ranks as one of the strongest tools to establish and enhance credibility for your business, product or service. Unfortunately, online frauds and scams have made us more suspicious. One of the most efficient ways to create necessary credibility is to have others to talk about you. Basically, they’re giving a positive, “live” review, one that is a thousand-fold more powerful than a written one.

You see, when I read a written testimonial, I always think the business owner may have written it himself. I’ll never go and try to find whether the person really exists or not. But when I actually see someone talking about it, that’s a different story. Now I believe.

Customers who bought your product, the office manager who worked with you for years, colleagues, family members or others who can shine an extremely positive light on you or your business are great choices for a testimonial video. Another advantage is that it doesn’t have to look like a commercial. A natural environment will do the work, helping making it look and feel as genuine as possible. Any kind of fake add-ons will take away from its authenticity. Make sure the people you choose look presentable and can express themselves skillfully, as you want to always create an image of a business that smart people are choosing – people who have other choices available, but choose you over everyone else.

Before filming whomever you decide is best for your video, it is very important to prepare properly. Create a list of all the questions someone unfamiliar with your service or product might ask. After collecting these questions, ask the interviewee his/her perception of the specific matter, making sure to keep it personal. This always yields better results. A heart to heart conversation is always engaging.

These are just a few questions that can help you shine a light on your business and focus the key advantages to working with your company, all in the words of a happy and satisfied client.

What was the issue you needed to solve before coming to _______? Did you have a previous experience before trying _______? What didn’t you like about it? What was important to you in a business like _____John’s? What was your first impression when you got in? What was so enjoyable about your experience with _____? How did your experience exceed your expectations in general?

Omer BarSadeh is the CEO of Vision – Video Production, specializing in video marketing for small, and medium size businesses in South Florida. Visit their website at: www.VisionMovies.com