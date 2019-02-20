The 18th Annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival Takes Over South Florida

It’s the most wonderful time of the year….well for wine and food lovers it is! The 18th annual Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) returns to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. February 20 – 24, 2019. Widely known as one of America’s favorite gourmet gatherings on the beach, the Festival has once again added an all-star line-up of musical acts to join its fan-favorite roster of renowned chefs, culinary and lifestyle personalities, winemakers, and spirits producers.

On Saturday, February 23, GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Cassadee Pope and popular band Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real will take center stage at the Festival’s signature Beachside BBQ presented by The National Pork Board hosted by Guy Fieri. In addition to sipping on libations and savoring carnivorous creations from more than 30 of the nation’s top grill maestros and pitmasters, Pope, the first female winner of NBC’s The Voice, and Nelson, co-producer of the music for the film A Star is Born, will treat attendees to a live performance of their pop and country-rock hits.

Wildly popular musician and mogul DJ IRIE, will provide the high-energy beats at two Festival events. These include:

GRAMMY® Award-winner and 90’s icon Rev Run will bring the beats to a returning Festival favoriteMidnight Eats: An Española Way Block Party hosted by Bar Lab, Debi Mazar and Gabriele Corcos. Taking place on Saturday, February 23, this late-night soiree will take over the charming, pedestrian-friendly corridor known as Española Way in the historic Art Deco part of South Beach. Featuring midnight bites from the restaurants that call the coveted respite home and specially crafted cocktails from the masterminds at Bar Lab, this party has all of the ingredients to create a great night out on the town.

On Sunday, February 24, the Festival signature daytime tasting on the beach will include two featured musical experiences throughout the weekend.

Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & Publix Culinary Demonstrations sponsored by Sub-Zero Group Southeast will delight attendees by adding music from Nu Deco Ensemble, an eclectic chamber orchestra designed for the 21st Century.

As guests sip on wines and libations from more than 80 suppliers from the Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits portfolio and nosh on tastings from more than 55 restaurants, they will also enjoy the return of the featured David Grutman Experience throughout the day. Curated by the nightlife and hospitality leader himself, this 360-experience will include interactive activations and high-energy beats. The David Grutman Experience will be hosted by Ludacris with top DJ’s on-site, including a set by wildly popular artist and producer Cedric Gervais as part of the experience.

While at the tents guests should plan to visit the “Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, the Original” booth, which aims to promote the added value of the product, in terms of authenticity, safety, traceability, and labelling. The goal is to teach how to identify the Original Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, by recognizing the PGI logo. Earlier in the week, this wonderful produce will be featured at Barilla’s Italian Bites on the Beach, hosted by Giada De Laurentiis where it will be reinterpreted by local chefs. It will also be highlighted at the Wine Spectator Trade Day on Friday, February 24.

EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. All proceeds from the Festival benefit the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University. Tickets to these events and more are available online at sobewff.org or by calling 877.762.3933 (Phone sales are open Monday – Friday, 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST). To date, SOBEWFF® has raised more than $28 million to support the education of the future leaders of the hospitality industry.

illy Returns to South Beach Wine and Food Festival

illy at Best of the Best

At Best of the Best, illy has partnered with Miami based restaurant, LA ESTANCIA ARGENTINA to serve their delectable cookies with Dulce De Leche paired with illy espresso. This small dessert paired with illy espresso is the perfect finale to end the Best of the Best, the last bite and sip of the evening to balance out a night filled with heavy wine and rich, savory foods.

illy at the SOBEWFF Grand Tasting Village

Immersive music experience at the Grand Tasting Village. illy is bringing relaxation to busy festival-goers with a SUNFONY sound seat experience that carries the user like a wave, offering an innovative sensory listening experience throughout the body.