The 6th Annual “Kids Get Hip and Fit Fair”

S.E.E.K (Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge) Foundation is teaming up with the Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Chef by Nature for a fun filled afternoon of fitness activities including football drills and fitness tips with Professional Athletes, moms of Professional Athletes, group fitness and cooking demonstrations, games and activities.

Over 800 kids will be in attendance throughout the event from organizations including Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Honey Shine Mentoring Program, HANDY, and other organizations.