The 6th Annual “Kids Get Hip and Fit Fair”

Thursday, July 19th from 11 AM – 2 PM
at the Miami Beach Police Athletic League Fields
S.E.E.K (Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge) Foundation is teaming up with the Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Chef by Nature for a fun filled afternoon of fitness activities including football drills and fitness tips with Professional Athletes, moms of Professional Athletes, group fitness and cooking demonstrations, games and activities.
Over 800 kids will be in attendance throughout the event from organizations including Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Honey Shine Mentoring Program, HANDY, and other organizations.
This is a free event that is open to the public.
The mission of S.E.E.K. is to empower teenagers, parents, teachers and the community to help protect lives and discover educational diverse programs that promote lifelong problem solvers beyond the classroom. S.E.E.K provides program in the areas of Fitness, Community Involvement, Anti-Bullying Character Education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).
