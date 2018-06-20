Media Kit | Pay Online | Submit Press Release

The 6th Annual “Kids Get Hip and Fit Fair”

By: Community News |June 20, 2018

This initiative brings children/adolescents from Miami and Broward County together to learn how to live a healthy lifestyle by being physically fit and making healthy eating choices.

Thursday, July 19th from 11 AM – 2 PM

at the Miami Beach Police Athletic League Fields

S.E.E.K (Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge) Foundation is teaming up with the Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Chef by Nature for a fun filled afternoon of fitness activities including football drills and fitness tips with Professional Athletes, moms of Professional Athletes, group fitness and cooking demonstrations, games and activities.

Over 800 kids will be in attendance throughout the event from organizations including Miami Beach Police Athletic League and Honey Shine Mentoring Program, HANDY, and other organizations.

This is a free event that is open to the public. 

The mission of S.E.E.K. is to empower teenagers, parents, teachers and the community to help protect lives and discover educational diverse programs that promote lifelong problem solvers beyond the classroom.   S.E.E.K provides program in the areas of Fitness, Community Involvement, Anti-Bullying Character Education and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

Connect To Your Customers & Grow Your Business

Click Here
Print Friendly

Be the first to comment on "The 6th Annual “Kids Get Hip and Fit Fair”"

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*