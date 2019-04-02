The Betsy Hotel’s Cultural Conversations Series celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month

The Betsy Hotel’s Cultural Conversations Series powered by Yvette N. Harris, Founder of Harris Public Relations, hits a high note during Jazz Appreciation Month with a panel discussion spotlighting “Jazz Influence in Pop, Rock, Hip Hop, R&B, and Reggae,” on Sunday, April 7.

The Betsy Hotel’s new art show, “The Color of Jazz,” by legacy record cover artist Pete Turner will also be on exhibit in The Gallery and Carlton Rooms at the hotel, located at 1443 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Events commence at 3 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m. RSVP with The Betsy directly.

Panel moderator Tracy Fields, host of Evening Jazz on WLRN (M-F at 9:30 p.m.), is a longtime broadcaster and writer who continues to keep the platform of jazz energized. A stellar panel of guest speakers will share their insights and personal experiences starting at 3 p.m.:

Nicole Henry – Award-Winning International Jazz/Soul Vocalist;

Jon Saxx – Manufacturing Engineer / Saxophonist;

Nikki Kidd – Miami New Times 2018 best Jazz Vocalist & Legacy Magazine 40 Under 40;

Melton Mustafa Jr. – Three-time Grammy-nominated music educator quarterfinalist; and

LaVie – Singer/Songwriter who performs regularly at The Betsy Hotel)

Jazz plays a significant role in many popular music forms including gospel, reggae, steel pan, rock and roll, and rhythm and blues. There is also great diversity in contemporary jazz in general, making jazz as much of a musical medium as it is a genre – and adding to the fascination and appreciation audiences have for an art form that has deep roots in South Florida and across the U.S.

“I grew up listening to the Jazz my parents and older brothers played. I frequently attended shows at the Blue Note in New York and Blues Alley in D.C. As a lover of all types of music, it’s always fascinated me how Jazz finds its way into so many genres of music,” says co-curator Yvette N. Harris.

Featuring live jazz 365 nights a year, Ed Ponder, director of Food & Beverage at The Betsy Hotel, says “The best and brightest musicians in the region – even those from across the country and world – come to play in lobby of The Betsy Hotel. It’s our privilege to host the Cultural Conversations Series with Yvette Harris, in order to bring more attention to jazz as a distinctly American and very eclectic art form.”

Guests are also invited to continue the conversation at an a la carte dinner hosted by Ponder at LT Steak and Seafood. RSVP at get details by sending an email to eponder@thebetsyhotel.com.

Award-winning Jazz Vocalist Julia Vari then performs between 7 and 11 p.m. in The Betsy Hotel Lobby, adjacent to LT Steak and Seafood. The San Diego Tribune wrote, “She shines whether performing jazz, pop, or various Latin-music styles, all of which she can deftly sing in eight different languages.” Media in LA said, “Julia Vari has a voice of an angel.” Live Jazz at The Betsy is free with cash bar.

About the Betsy Hotel

Well regarded for its promotion of culture and art, The Betsy-South Beach recently expanded into a 130 room boutique resort hotel, and debuted two new public art pieces in 2017: The Betsy Orb and Poetry Rail. Recent awards for luxury hotel excellence include Travel and Leisure’s Top Boutique Hotel on Miami Beach, and Conde Nast Gold List.

The Betsy-South Beach is on a mission to redefine hospitality with music, art exhibitions, readings, book signings, guest room libraries, poems placed on pillows at turndown each night, and charitable collaborations (since 2009) with hundreds of charitable organizations in South Beach and beyond. Family owned and operated, The Betsy-South Beach is located at 1440 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, 33139. For information and reservations, call 305-760-6900.

About Yvette N. Harris

Yvette N. Harris, the guiding force behind the innovative boutique public relations consulting firm Harris Public Relations, has developed a national footprint and strong track record in the arts, and culture, community, business, Caribbean, and lifestyle arena for the past 20 years.

A savvy businesswoman with a distinctive approach Yvette’s purpose-driven results-oriented company has a very hands-on approach, and innate understanding of the traditional- and news-media landscape. Her passion for positivity and enthusiasm has resulted in her unique network of real, long-term, and mutually beneficial partnerships.

Indeed, the go-to-publicist, Yvette has contributed significantly to the positive press and storytelling on behalf of many communities and organizations throughout the nation and globally. Above all, Yvette is a proud and involved mother of a beautiful daughter, Nya, whom she deems as her most significant accomplishment.

Yvette truly believes that her company’s tagline “Culturally Driven, Community Minded” serves as the foundation of how she does business. Follow her on Twitter @YvetteHarrisPR.