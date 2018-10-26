RUN, DON’T WALK! THE BIG MACCH BURGER RETURNS AT MACCHIALINA FOR THREE DAYS ONLY 11/5 – 11/7

Loyal defenders of the 70/30 lean-to-fat ratio, IHOB skeptics and burger aficionados, rejoice! On November 5th, Miami Beach’s rustic Italian outpost, Macchialina, will be doling out an artisanal, grass-fed beef burger in addition to the a la carte menu for three days only. The Big Macch, crafted by Executive Chef Michael Pirolo will feature a Red Top Farms chuck brisket and sirloin blend patty topped with Italian Fontina Val d’Aosta, sautéed porcini mushrooms, salsa Genovese and oven roasted shallots with a gratuitous amount of summer truffles served on a toasted Sullivan Street Bakery bun.

Pro Tip: There is a limited number of burgers each night so be sure to reserve yours when making your reservation.

Another Pro Tip: Don’t even try asking for ketchup.

This event is taking place Monday, November 5th; Tuesday, November 6th and Wednesday, November 7th ONLY. Macchialina is located at 820 Alton Road on Miami Beach. Dinner is served nightly at 6PM. Telephone: (305) 534-2124; www.macchialina.com