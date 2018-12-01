THE COMMODORE COCONUT GROVE

New craft cocktail club drops anchor at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami

Embracing its location, a trendy craft cocktail bar with a library vibe that also encompasses an al fresco lounge, The Commodore is sure to be a hot new destination in Coconut Grove. Cocktail connoisseurs, Happy Hour seekers and locals on the hunt for a perfectly-made drink in an unpretentious, welcoming setting will flock to the trendy new space. The bar and lounge, operated by LDV Hospitality (the team behind Miami Beach’s award-winning Regent Cocktail Club and more), has been quietly open to friends, family and the neighborhood this summer and now, with the arrival of Fall, The Commodore is ready for its closeup. Nestled in The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami and featuring its own exclusive exterior entrance, The Commodore features both a regal indoor bar and lounge, a tropically lush covered patio, a compelling cocktail list of classics and new innovations, and a bites menu designed to pair well with The Commodore’s featured spirits. Rounding out the bar and lounge’s attractions, live music every Friday and Saturday evening; a tight jazz trio delivering the perfect aural backdrop for a night out.

The bar is the result of a new partnership forged between LDV and the hotel, which will also include a new restaurant, Isabelle’s, currently in development and scheduled to open fall-2018. “The Ritz-Carlton is an amazing brand with a long and well-deserved reputation for excellence,” noted LDV founder and president John Meadow. “Miami has been very good to us and we are thrilled to continue our work here at such a unique property in Coconut Grove, a neighborhood rich in color and history.”

With a nod to Coconut Grove’s illustrious past history, dating back to the 1800s, The Commodore is named after legendary Ralph Middleton Munroe; an original resident of the Grove and commodore of the Biscayne Bay Yacht Club. The ebony, wood paneled space, accessorized with gorgeous black and white coastal photography by local artist Joseph Niscastri, features a working fireplace, plush over-sized leather chairs and couches, a frieze of clouds that borders the perimeter and modern brass light fixtures. Outside, a lush landscaped tropical patio – complete with rattan paddle fans, an eclectic collection of cocktail tables and chairs of natural wood and private seating area – perfect for intimate get-togethers or private events, or to enjoy a cigar straight from The Commodore’s own humidor. In fact, the entire bar and lounge, indoor and out, is available for group reservations and/or private events.

The Commodore bar program brings to Coconut Grove all the staples of a proper craft cocktail bar, from the ice and glassware to the varied spirits and drinks it serves. Anyone seeking a well-crafted classic cocktail, from a Manhattan or Old Fashioned to a Negroni or Sidecar will feel right at home. Stand out pours include Socal – Amaras mezcal, lime, orgeat and cucumber juice; Spicy Raspberry Collins – Zyr vodka, lemon juice, jalapeno syrup and St. Germain; San Remo – Wild turkey 101, Antica Formula sweet vermouth, orange juice, St. Germain, Campari, lemon juice and Papa Doble – Santa Teresa 1986, lime, grapefruit juice, Luxardo.

Created by Executive Chef Abel Veulens and Sous Chef Miguel Fajardo, The Commodore’s snack menu is the perfect complement to its libations. Current favorites from the 10-item menu ($16 – $22) include: mushroom toast, country bread topped with prosciutto, fontina cheese and truffle cream; beef sliders on a brioche bun, topped with caramelized brandied onions, lettuce and tomato; chicken wings smoked for 32 hours and served with herbed Greek yogurt and Taylor’s Ultimate Tuscan Style Hot Sauce, and ahi tuna tacos with kimchi and roasted nori aioli, among others. Dishes are meant to be mixed, matched and shared. The meat & cheese board is not to be missed. The chefs are currently working on the menu for Isabelle’s, The Commodore’s companion/ restaurant set to open at the hotel later this year. More details on that forthcoming.

Imbibers can enjoy Happy Hour seven days a week from 5PM – 7PM. $9 cocktails include the Cucumber Mule, Papa Doble and Uno Mas; red, white, rose and sparkling wine for $7; and $5 Modelos. Snacks ($7 – $9) include ahi tuna tacos; trio of spreads with tzatziki, hummus, spinach and pita chips; empanadas with ground beef, chimichrri and smoked tomato salsa; and arancinis with tomato jam, grana padano and orange zest. Live music is featured from 9PM – Midnight every Friday and Saturday.

The Commodore is located at 3300 SW 27th Avenue at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove, Miami.

Open Sunday through Tuesday, 5PM to 11PM; Wednesday and Thursday, 5PM to midnight; Friday and Saturday, 5PM to 1AM. Happy Hour can be enjoyed daily, 5PM to 7PM. Live music every Friday and Saturday night, 9PM to midnight. Valet parking conveniently located right outside The Commodore. Guests enjoy a discounted rate of $7. To inquire into booking an event contact Nicole Frankel at nfrankel@ldvhospitality.com.

Website: www.thecommodorecg.com.

Follow The Commodore on social media @thecommodorecg