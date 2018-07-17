THE CONFIDANTE MIAMI BEACH AND EXQUISITO CHOCOLATES LAUNCH CHOCOLATE TRUFFLE COLLABORATION

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Local Award-Winning Chocolate Factory Debuts Special First Ever Hotel In-Room Amenity

The Confidante Miami Beach, a playful oceanfront oasis in Miami’s mid-beach neighborhood, and Miami’s first chocolate factory, Exquisito Chocolates, announce a special collaboration for guests of the hotel. Guests staying at The Confidante can enjoy Exquisito Chocolates as an additional in-room amenity for purchase. Each Exquisito Chocolate truffle is handmade with the freshest cacao beans and local ingredients to create a unique sweet treat that showcases the signature colors of The Confidante.

Available as the first exclusive hotel partnership, guests will be able to enjoy a hotel-exclusive truffle, appropriately named The Confidante Truffle, along with three popular Exquisito truffle flavors including the Champagne, Papi; Miami Vice; and Café con Leche. Truffles are available for purchase in-room, upon arrival at the front desk and at the Cafecito shop in the lobby. The price for a box of six chocolates is $18. Exquisito Chocolates were recently awarded three accolades from the Academy of Chocolate in London, regarded as the “Oscars of Chocolate”, including three bronze medals for the Guatemala bar and Hennessy and Café con Leche truffles.

The following is a full list of flavors that will be available for hotel guests:

The Confidante / Exquisito Truffle Flavors:

The Confidante Truffle – A hotel-exclusive decadent truffle flavored with hints of mango colada with a twist on the classic piña colada

Champagne, Papi – A 73 percent dark chocolate truffle with a floral and champagne-flavored ganache center

Miami Vice – A Miami-centric truffle featuring a combination of café con leche ganache and dulce de leche

Café con Leche – A 63 percent dark milk chocolate with a Cuban coffee ganache