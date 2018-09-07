The Connection Between Your Health And Misaligned Teeth

It’s hard to remove plaque and bacteria from misaligned teeth. This can lead to inflamed gums, soft tissue damage, receding gum’s, pockets between teeth and gums, bone loss, and tooth loss.

There may be no signs of gum disease until the advanced stages. Poorly aligned teeth can put extra stress and pressure on teeth and the jaw bone. This can cause:

Receding gums

Gum disease

Indentations at the gumline

Cold sensitivity

Chipped or fractured teeth

Tooth loss

THE OVERALL RISK

The problems that start in your mouth can spread to the rest of your body. Severe gum infection may increase the risk of

Heart disease

Stroke

Lung disease

Problems in pregnancy

Complications related to diabetes

Alzheimer’s disease

Straight Teeth Are Healthier Teeth

When your teeth are properly aligned the health benefits are clear.

Healthier Gums

It’s easier to brush and floss around properly aligned teeth and you’re less likely to have pockets between gums and teeth that trap bacteria.

Improved Hygiene

Properly aligned teeth reduce plaque retention, tooth decay and the risk of gum disease.

Less wear and trauma

Properly aligned teeth reduce the risk of tooth chipping, breaking, and wear, which can require expensive procedures to repair. Proper alignment also reduces stress on the jawb

Your smile deserves the best!

Ultimately your smile deserves the very best

Up to 75% more predictable tooth movement

Less painful than braces

No restrictions on food or activities

Now up to 50% faster with weekly a line or changes

Easier to brush and floss for better oral health

