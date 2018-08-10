The First Annual Haunted Hauteness Halloween Bash Aims to Raise Funds Benefiting Non-profit Organization Miami Model Citizens with a Three Part Event Series

Costuming for a cause is the name of the game on Saturday, October 20 at Macaya Gallery in Midtown Miami for the first annual all-inclusive Haunted Hauteness Halloween bash. Organized by Miami attorney and philanthropist Ben Wilson, proceeds will help support his Miami Model Citizens (MMC) charity – a South Florida organization headed up by Wilson as President and made up of some of South Florida’s most dynamic model and role model trailblazers focused on making an impact through charity volunteerism for animals and children while promoting health and wellness.

Featuring two preview events that will be open to the public, the three-part fundraising event will donate a portion of profits raised at each event to Miami Model Citizens’ annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which provides a warm holiday meal for the communities most in need.

The festivities commence with the Haunted Hauteness Launch Party on Saturday, September 8 at 1 Hotel South Beach with a rooftop cocktail mixer/fundraiser where guests will have the opportunity to purchase Early Bird tickets to Haunted Hauteness on Saturday, October 20 in advance online or at the door for $75. The celebration continues on Tuesday, October 9 with a sneak peek soiree as Early Bird tickets for Haunted Hautness will then be available in advance online or at the door for $85. A complimentary welcome drink will be given upon arrival to guests at the preview events with proof of an early bird ticket purchase to Haunted Hauteness.

The enchanting extravaganza culminates on Saturday, October 20 with Haunted Hautness for a luxurious all-inclusive spooky costume party celebration, featuring an open bar, DJs, VIP and model lounges, appetizers and desserts, and live entertainment. Tickets at the door begin at $100.

To RSVP for the Haunted Hauteness Launch Party at 1 Hotel South Beach on Saturday, September 8, visit www.HauntedHautenessLaunchParty.Eventbrite.com.

For tickets to Haunted Hauteness on Saturday, October 20, visit www.HauntedHauteness.Eventbrite.com