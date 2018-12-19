THE FOOD NETWORK & COOKING CHANNEL SOUTH BEACH WINE & FOOD FESTIVAL RELEASES PROGRAM WITH MORE THAN 100 EVENTS

Widely recognized as one of America’s most prestigious gourmet gatherings, the Food Network & Cooking Channel South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF®) returns for its 18th annual edition February 20 – 24, 2019. The five-day, star-studded Festival is composed of an unprecedented line up of more than 100 events spanning Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. To date, the Festival has raised more than $28 million in support of its mission to EAT. DRINK. EDUCATE. with the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University.

“We are excited to unveil the 100-plus events we have planned to our passionate fans and partners,” said Festival founder and director Lee Brian Schrager, who also serves as senior vice president, communications & corporate social responsibility for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits. “With a variety of new offerings and the return of the specially-curated CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series, the 18th annual edition of the Festival is our most robust event line up yet.”

Kicking off the 2019 Festival, as well as the featured CRAVE Greater Fort Lauderdale Series, will be a dinner hosted by Donatella Arpaia, PJ Calapa and Michael Chavez. The series continues throughout the Festival with:

Dinner hosted by Anne Burrell and Angelo Elia

Dinner hosted by Elizabeth Karmel and Martina McBride

Clambake hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Jorge Ramos

Rock ‘n Roll hosted by Adam Richman

The Great DOCG Wines of Italy Wine Seminar presented by Bank of America

Drag Brunch hosted by Alex Carr and Elvis Duran, in collaboration with PRIDE Fort Lauderdale

Sunset Spritz Party hosted by Valerie Bertinelli

A Siren’s Soirée: Dinner hosted by Paula DaSilva & Friends

Cajun-Cooking Master Class & Lunch hosted by Sam & Cody Carroll

Bloody Mary Brunch hosted by Jeff Mauro & Geoffrey Zakarian

The Festival’s iconic white tents nestled on the sands of Miami Beach will once again house returning and reimagined fan-favorite tastings. The Goya Foods’ Grand Tasting Village featuring Mastercard Grand Tasting Tents & Culinary Demonstrations takes place on Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24. Signature evening offerings begin on Thursday, February 21 with Italian Bites on the Beach sponsored by HCP Media and the Miami Herald Media Company hosted by Giada De Laurentiis, and continue Friday, February 22 at the Heineken Light Burger Bash presented by Schweid & Sons hosted by David Burtka & Neil Patrick Harris. The party keeps going on Saturday, February 23 at the Beachside BBQ hosted by Guy Fieri, which will feature special musical performances from Cassadee Pope and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Closing out the weekend on Sunday, February 24 is BACARDÍ’s Beach Carnival hosted by Andrew Zimmern.

Brand-new events taking place at the 2019 Festival include:

Bites & Beats on the River hosted by Adam Richman

Wine & Cheese Happy Hour hosted by Martha Stewart

Taste Jamaica hosted by Cindy Hutson & Delius Shirley

Mangia After Dark hosted by Marc Murphy

Rosé Pool Party hosted by Geoffrey Zakarian

Sunset Stone Crab hosted by Emeril Lagasse

Plus, an array of new Master Class experiences covering a variety of carefully-curated topics!

Other notable 2019 Festival highlights include:

Family-friendly events taking place during the Festival will once again include Fun and Fit as a Family featuring Goya Foods Kidz Kitchen and the Family Ice Cream Social hosted by Duff Goldman, plus Nulo Pet Food’s Yappie Hour hosted by Katie Lee. Fitness-focused offerings return with Bootcamp & Bites hosted by Robert Irvine and Buddhas & Bellinis.

Fans will continue to be satiated by the return of other popular events, including Tacos After Dark hosted by Michael Symon, Oyster Bash hosted by Josh Capon, Chicken Coupe hosted by Andrew Carmellini, Southern Kitchen Brunch hosted by Trisha Yearwood, Goya Foods’ Swine & Wine hosted by Eileen Andrade and Fernando Desa, and featured Wine Spectator Wine Seminars presented by Bank of America. A plethora of intimate dinner experiences hosted by some of the country’s most celebrated, critically-acclaimed chefs will accent this year’s events, featuring renowned talent like Floyd Cardoz, Scott Conant, Rocco DiSpirito, Bobby Flay, Tyler Florence, Evan Funke, Barbara Lynch, Adam Perry Lang, Angie Mar, Michael Mina, Charles Phan, Fabio Trabocchi, Michael White, and many more. The Festival’s annual Tribute Dinner presented by Bank of America part of The NYT Cooking Dinner Series at Loews Miami Beach will honor two pioneers of the food and beverage industry on Saturday, February 23. The acclaimed chef and restaurateur Nancy Silverton and Ferrari-Carano Vineyards and Winery chief executive officer Rhonda Carano will be honored with revered author, editor and former restaurant critic Ruth Reichl serving as the evening’s master of ceremonies.

A complete line up of 2019 events can be found online at sobewff.org, and by following along with the hashtag #SOBEWFF on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.