THE LINCOLN EATERY PARTNERS WITH CHEF ALLEN SUSSER FOR BINGO BANGO, THAT’S MY MANGO FESTIVAL ON JUNE 30

Miami Beach’s First Food Hall Celebrates the Season

and Local Farms with a Day Devoted to All Things Mango

The Lincoln Eatery is partnering with Taste of Redland for the inaugural Bingo Bango That’s My Mango event hosted by Chef Allen Susser on Sunday, June 30. Designed as a mango lover’s festival, Bingo, Bango, That’s My Mango promises to be a juicy jubilee celebrating Miami’s favorite seasonal fruit, as well as local community farms and purveyors. The event is free and open to the public.

Held at Miami Beach’s first food hall nestled just off Lincoln Lane, Bingo, Bango, That’s My Mango is a family-friendly event featuring unique programming, entertainment, live music, food sampling, games, live demonstrations, shopping from local artisans and a mango contest where locals compete to win prizes and a Mango trophy.

Each of the Lincoln Eatery’s 13 food purveyors will create a custom, mango-inspired dish showcasing different varieties of mango from various local farms provided by Taste of Redland. Patrons are invited to sample as many recipes as possible through a fun Bingo style game called M-A-N-G-O where one crosses off squares as they taste for a chance to win prizes.

In addition, Taste of Redland, an organization that works with over 250 farms in Miami-Dade County’s historic agricultural district, will offer visitors a variety of fresh-picked Redland-raised tropical fruit, including lychee, mango, avocado and passion fruit for tasting and purchase.

A stage will showcase cooking demonstrations and seminars throughout the

day, as well as live entertainment, while guests shop a pop-up featuring local artisans specializing in mango gifts, from chutney and chocolates to candles and soaps. Children will enjoy games, balloon animals and face painting.

Playing into locals’ pride of whose mango is the “best,” Chef Allen Susser and friends from the The National Mango Board , as well as local celebrities, will judge

a mango contest awarding prizes in various categories from biggest to smallest, juiciest and ugliest. Anyone can submit their homegrown mango into the competition before the tasting and judging which starts at 3 p.m. The winner will take home a swanky mango trophy and receive bragging rights to share throughout the season.

“Our mango fest is a delicious celebration of our community’s diversity,” explained Susser. “So many locals share their culture through food and we are delighted to bring them together.”

In addition, the public is invited to bring any surplus mangos from their backyard for donation to the Miami Rescue Mission which serves the homeless, hungry and needy in South Florida. Bingo, Bango, That’s My Mango will be hosted by Chef Allen Susser who gained national attention as part of Florida’s Mango Gang and for putting “Florida cuisine” on the map. He has written several books including the “The Great Mango Book” recipe book.