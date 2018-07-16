The Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and The Setai Hotel Hosted An Intimate Evening With David Beckham and Jorge Mas

On Wednesday, July 11, the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce and The Setai Hotel hosted an exclusive evening with pro athlete and international entrepreneur David Beckham and his partner Jorge Mas. Chamber Board members and City of Miami Beach dignitaries heard from Beckham and Mas as they shared information regarding their new Miami Major League Soccer team. Chamber Chair-Elect Robin Jacobs, President and CEO of the Chamber Jerry Libbin, City of Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber, General Manager for the Setai Hotel Alex S. Furrer along with Vice Chairs of the Chamber Madeleine Romanello and Joshua Levey presented Beckham and Mas with a gift to recognize their vision and efforts in bringing their global brand to Miami. The cocktail reception was co-hosted with the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce and Miami Beach Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery.

“I’m passionate about the game. I’m passionate about being successful,” said Beckham. “I’ve played professional soccer for the last 22 years and like Jorge said, I could have gone to another city, but this was always my city. It’s always where I wanted to have our team.”

“The Chamber prides itself in bringing thought-provoking as well timely topics to its membership,” said Jacobs. “I’m honored that Beckham and Mas chose to share their plans regarding their team with the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce leadership and we wish them luck in their endeavors.”