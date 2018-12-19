The New Year Brings New Experiences To Miami Beach in 2019

From a beachy getaway to artistic international destination, Miami Beach is truly like no other place in the world, offering itineraries suitable for any traveler. As the new year approaches, there are a number of new, must-do experiences worth traveling for in 2019, spanning the realms of wellness, art, innovation, culinary, cocktails destination resorts and more.

“As we enter 2019, Miami Beach is set to continue and build upon its reign as a marquee destination city. From the new, state-of-the-art Convention Center to the largest public art project in the country, travelers from around the globe can expect experiences like never before,” says Steve Adkins, Chair, the Miami Beach Visitor and Convention Authority (MBVCA). “We are committed to the ongoing enhancement, development and encouragement of growth throughout the city to deliver unprecedented experiences for travelers, whether in town for business or pleasure.”

To help travelers navigate a vast selection of activities while in town, the city has curated a list of the Top 10 Experiences in Miami Beach 2019. Real time recommendations and a local’s look at Miami Beach is also available through Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @experiencemiamibeach.

Catch A Cabaret Performance

From timeless ashes emerge new beginnings at Faena Theater with SAMSARA CABARET, a new original Faena LIVE production in collaboration with Quixotic. Inspired by the Sanskrit word “samsara” referencing rebirth, karmic reincarnation and life’s constant change, Samsara Cabaret fuses stunning visuals, contemporary dance, cirque nouveau, live music, state-of-the-art technology, fire performance and more to create an exhilarating theater experience unlike any other.

Visit South Pointe Park

South Pointe, an iconic backdrop for any aspiring photographer, is the perfect backdrop that doesn’t require a filter. Take in the people watching along the expansive waterfront park and path that provides benches for lounging, a children’s playground with water features, green areas, a pier for fishing, access to the beach and centrally located next to destination restaurants in the coveted South of Fifth neighborhood.

Take a Bite of Time Out Market Miami

Providing an editorial curation of the city’s 17 best restaurants, Time Out Market Miami’s location is set to open in February 2019, perfectly timed in coordinaation for the 18th annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival. The venue will also feature a demonstration kitchen, three cocktail bars and art displays for up and coming talent. Local top chiefs such as Norman Van Aken, founder of New World Cuisine, and Jeremy Ford of Stubborn Seed will showcase six to 10 menu items for the new food hall.

A Beachfront Winter Music Conference

Winter Music Conference (WME) will return to Miami Beach in March 2019, in the city’s Faena District, providing and educational and professional twist to Miami Music Week. WME merges the world of industry experts and those interested in networking, mentorship, music production, DJing and more. The conference brings over 400 events, including mixers, workshops, parties and raves.

Stay Like a Local

Stay steps away from the beach at Palihouse Boutique Hotel in the new year. This eclectic hotel will offer travelers the chance experience Miami Beach like a local during their visit. The newly restored Art Deco building will come equipped with 71 classics rooms, studio residences, most with kitchenettes, Lobby Bar, Patio Garden and Pool Area. Palihouse will open its doors in Spring 2019.

Explore the Upgraded Miami Beach Convention Center

The new Miami Beach Convention Center invites travelers to visit a new, state of the art facility featuring a collection of coveted art and boasting an artistic façade, perfect for a photo backdrop. Events like Original Miami Beach Antique Show, Florida Supercon, and LE Miami Travel Retreat and of course, Art Basel, will call the new convention center home. In addition, the Miami Beach Convention Center has been updated to achieve Sustainability standards and is LEED-certified by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Discover Art in Public Places

Miami Beach holds a reputation for being a world class art destination. In 2019, travelers will come across new art installations as they explore Miami Beach by renowned artists such as, Ellen Harvey, Joseph Kosuth, and Sarah Morris. Scattered throughout the city, visitors can embark on an artistic scavenger hunt, all situated around Miami Beach’s 7 miles of pristine beaches.

A Taste of Italy on Miami Beach

Located at the Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, Donna Mare Trattoria is spearheaded by Italian Chef, Manuel Mattei. A true authentic taste inspired by the Lombardy region of Italy provides diners with traditional Italian fare including fresh seafood, wood-fired pizzas, meats and house-made pastas. The destination restaurant also features an expansive rosé wine list, offering more than 11 varietals to choose from.

Love and Wellness at AxelBeach Miami

This recognized LGTBQ hotel brand will call Miami Beach home in 2019. Adding to the destinations ever-growing list of LGBTQ-friendly hotels, restaurants, spas and experiences, AxelBeach Miami is less than a three-minute walk to the beach, close to Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive and will offer 159 rooms, a spa, restaurant and sky bar terrace with swimming pool.

Transformative Spa Experience at Tierra Santa Healing House

Miami Beach is the perfect wellness haven for travelers looking to recharge and approach the new year on positive note, with cleansing and healing experiences. Tierra Santa Healing House, located in the Faena Hotel offers shaman developed body healing rituals and treatments that will help any traveler looking for the ultimate transformative experience in 2019.

For up-to-date information on shows, events, offerings and activities during the holiday season on Miami Beach, download the Miami Beach app at http://www.miamibeachapi.com/, or follow us on Twitter @EMiamiBeach and Instagram @experiencemiamibeach.